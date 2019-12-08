The Michigan Wolverines drew the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day (1 PM on ABC). This will be the first meeting between the two teams since Alabama took down U-M, 41-14, in the 2012 season opener. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is familiar with playing the Wolverines, dating back to his days as the head man at Michigan State, but has never faced a Jim Harbaugh coached U-M team. "I have a lot of respect for Jim," Saban said of Harbaugh. "I think he’s been a great coach and done a great job at Michigan. Did a great job every place he's been prior to that. We have a lot of respect for the University of Michigan, their program, their tradition, the job that he's done as a coach. I don’t really know Jim Harbaugh all that well, but I do have a tremendous amount of respect for him.”

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks forward to matching up with the Michigan Wolverines. (AP Images)

This is the first year since the College Football Playoff began in 2014 that the Tide will not be playing for a national championship at the season's end. Sunday evening, Saban stressed the importance of the opportunity this game presents. "It’s certainly a privilege and an honor for our team to be in the Citrus Bowl, playing a great team like the University of Michigan, with great tradition, a great coach in Jim Harbaugh," Saban said. "This is a challenge that we certainly look forward to. Our team is a little disappointed in how we finished the season, so this is an opportunity for us to sort of show who we are, and to get back to playing to the ‘Bama standard. "I think when you play against a great opponent, that certainly enhances that opportunity." Saban said that this game will be important in building toward the future, for his program. "I think it's an opportunity for a lot of players on our team to ... practice and prepare for the future, and that's certainly what we're focused on right now, is the future. So this is an outstanding opportunity for that. "This is a very important game to us, because it's the next game that we play, it's a good opponent."