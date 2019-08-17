A Michigan Wolverines football receiving unit that is expected to be one of the best in college football this year wasn’t intact for first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis this past spring, with junior wideouts Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones missing the entire period with injury. Both are practicing this fall, however, and the former was recently asked to expand a bit on his spring ailment and what the mental recovery process was like. RELATED: Runyan Explains What Mayfield Will Bring to the Table at Right Tackle RELATED: What we Learned on Friday — Impressive Freshmen, More

Michigan Wolverines football junior receiver Nico Collins hauled in 632 yards and six touchdowns last year. (Per Kjeldsen)

“It was in the spring, but I don’t want to say what I had,” Collins began. “I’m back now and healthy, and that’s all that matters. “I’ve missed one practice this fall, but it wasn’t because of that. Not participating and learning a new offense is kind of hard — I like to actually do things. “During the summer, Coach [Roy] Roundtree would tell me a play and I’d draw it up on the board. We talked about it over and over, along with different concepts.” Now that he has gotten more comfortable with the new offense and has actually been able to physically participate in it in practice, Collins admitted he loves what he’s seeing from it so far.

“I love it,” he exclaimed. “I feel like a lot of different guys will get the ball in the offense and a lot of plays will be made. “Coach Gattis knows what he’s talking about and knows what to do, and I’m taking notes and learning a lot from him. “He stresses details — it’s easy to get open, but can you do it at the top of your route to gain separation? Play makers have been getting the ball — everyone has been. “It’s not just one person — it’s about the quarterback going through his reads and [senior] Shea [Patterson] making plays. “The offense isn’t just designed for one player — everyone is getting a chance to touch the ball. Shea is a leader and you can tell he’s put the team on his back, and he’ll make plays for us.

“Shea is the man and a great ball player.” Gattis’ determination to get the ball in the hands of Michigan’s play makers obviously bodes well for the wideouts, who many felt were criminally underused last season. Collins was asked how the other primary receivers — Peoples-Jones and redshirt sophomore Tarik Black — have been performing in the new offense in practice. “Our receiving core is pretty good and I believe in our group of guys,” he began. “Donovan is the same ole Donovan and making plays as always. “Tarik got down a little bit [after last year’s injuries], but it was up to us to pump him back up. He’s doing what he does and making plays again. “We can all still get better though with our fundamentals and our routes.” Though the aforementioned trio of receivers are expected to serve as U-M’s primary pass-catching crew this season, Collins revealed a few youngsters have caught his eye and could make an impact as well. “[Freshman receiver] Cornelius Johnson and [freshman wideout] Mikey [Sainristil],” the junior said. “They’re making plays for our offense.