Previewing Notre Dame With A Fighting Irish Insider
Lou Somogyi of Blue & Gold Illustrated was kind enough to swing by this week and break down Notre Dame's club prior to its showdown with the Michigan Wolverines' football team this weekend.
The Fighting Irish are 5-1 on the year with their lone loss occurring by six points at Georgia in late September, and Somogyi broke down the squad's strengths and weaknesses, and also provided his final score prediction at the end.
Notre Dame's Projected Starters On Offense
• Redshirt junior QB Ian Book — He has connected on 63.2 percent of his passes, thrown for 1,419 yards and compiled an impressive 14-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Book is actually the Irish's second-leading rusher as well with 188 yards and three scores on the ground.
• Redshirt junior RB Tony Jones — He has taken over as the team's primary running back this year, compiling 557 yards, four rushing touchdowns and an outstanding 7.0 yards per carry. Jones has been at his best as of late, averaging 136.3 yards over the Irish's last three outings, including a season-best 176 against USC Oct. 12.
• Senior WR Chase Claypool — The 6-4, 229-pounder leads Notre Dame in catches (27), receiving yards (394) and touchdown grabs (four). Claypool has also been very consistent for the Irish in 2019, reeling in at least 61 yards in four of the team's six contests.
• Fifth-year senior WR Chris Finke — His 15 receptions are the third most on the team and his 182 receiving yards check in at fourth. Michigan fans likely remember Finke best from last year's matchup in South Bend, when he ripped a 43-yard touchdown reception away from then-sophomore safety Brad Hawkins in the end zone during the first quarter.
• Junior WR Michael Young — He has been limited to three games due to injury, and has only accumulated six grabs for 21 yards as a result. Young reeled in 19 yards in his season debut Sept. 28 against Virginia, but has not had more than four yards in the two appearances since.
• Junior TE Cole Kmet — His 21 grabs and 265 yards are both second on the roster to Claypool, while his three TD receptions are tied for second. The 6-5, 250-pounder's best game of the season actually occurred in the Sept. 21 loss at Georgia, when he logged nine catches for 108 yards and a score.
