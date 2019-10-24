The Fighting Irish are 5-1 on the year with their lone loss occurring by six points at Georgia in late September, and Somogyi broke down the squad's strengths and weaknesses, and also provided his final score prediction at the end.

• Redshirt junior QB Ian Book — He has connected on 63.2 percent of his passes, thrown for 1,419 yards and compiled an impressive 14-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Book is actually the Irish's second-leading rusher as well with 188 yards and three scores on the ground.

• Redshirt junior RB Tony Jones — He has taken over as the team's primary running back this year, compiling 557 yards, four rushing touchdowns and an outstanding 7.0 yards per carry. Jones has been at his best as of late, averaging 136.3 yards over the Irish's last three outings, including a season-best 176 against USC Oct. 12.

• Senior WR Chase Claypool — The 6-4, 229-pounder leads Notre Dame in catches (27), receiving yards (394) and touchdown grabs (four). Claypool has also been very consistent for the Irish in 2019, reeling in at least 61 yards in four of the team's six contests.