Michigan posted 20 of its 39 points in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 62-39 loss to Ohio State, but wasn't able to find the end zone enough prior to the game's final frame.

The Maize and Blue registered just three points in the opening stanza, 16 in the second and none in the third.

As a whole, U-M's offense racked up 401 total yards, but averaged just 5.1 yards per play, tied for its second lowest tally of the season (the 4.4 it accumulated at Notre Dame were the worst).

Junior quarterback Shea Patterson had a solid performance, however — he went 20-of-34 through the air for 187 yards with three touchdowns and a pick, and now has a 21-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year.

"I thought Shea really competed well and played extremely well, was really pleased with the way he played," head coach Jim Harbaugh said afterward. "He’s such a competitor and was doing everything he could."

Michigan's first touchdown came with just 47 seconds left in the second quarter, when Patterson found sophomore receiver Nico Collins in the end zone for a 23-yard strike to cut Ohio State's lead to 21-13 at the time.

Its second touchdown came just moments later after OSU fumbled the ensuing kickoff, when Patterson tossed a nine-yard touchdown to junior running back Chris Evans with 41 seconds remaining in the half.

Collins hauled in his second score of the day at the 14:11 mark of the fourth quarter, but OSU already had the game well in hand at that point, at 41-25.

Sophomore fullback Ben Mason pounded it in from a yard out on U-M's next possession, while the final score of the afternoon came on a four-yard TD run by freshman quarterback Joe Milton with just 3:16 remaining, solidifying the score at 62-39.