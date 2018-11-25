Overall takeaways: "The offense only scored 19 points before the game was decided, and field goals in this rivalry are almost the equivalent of no points at all. If you would have told me Michigan would score 30 and lose by 30, I would have bet $1,000 that that would never happen. [Junior Shea] Patterson was the quarterback who looked rattled and uncomfortable, and when that happens to a quarterback, it changes the entire game."

Missed opportunities and mistakes: "The field goals are killers when your offense stalls. Let's not erase the mistake where [sophomore cornerback] Ambry Thomas fielded the kickoff around the 10-yard line and then went out of bounds. Your margin of error in Columbus is next to zero — you're allowed maybe one mistake, but that's about it. Patterson kept throwing the ball short, and guys kept catching the ball short of the first down markers. I don't understand what happened there."

Patterson's play: "Patterson reminded me of a quarterback who was playing in his first Michigan/Ohio State game. The moment was big, and I was wondering if that's why he was short on so many passes. Yes, he made some good throws, but overall it wasn't good enough to win down there."

Lack of defensive pressure: "The defensive line was ineffective and couldn't get pressure, and that's what killed Michigan. OSU was running simple crossing routes early on and [redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne] Haskins has such a quick release. Michigan failed to get hands on him and make him uncomfortable, and that was the difference in the game."

Defense: "Don Brown said earlier this year this was the fastest defense he'd ever coached. If that's the case, Ohio State must have aliens as their wide receivers. What does that say about the athletic gap between OSU's skill position players and Michigan's defensive guys? That's the biggest thing that stood out to me, and it scares the [heck] out of me."