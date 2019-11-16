TheWolverine

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Observations Vs. MSU
Keep it locked here as we provide updates from the press box prior to the Michigan Wolverines' football game with MSU today.
Michigan and Michigan State will face off on the gridiron for the first time since the Devin Bush field kick incident 🍿 pic.twitter.com/WBts2UAIwN— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 16, 2019
Entering our stage. #GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/fmJptbV7lR— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 16, 2019
11:30 AM — A few MSU observations — junior cornerback Josiah Scott is warming up, and Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News reports the Spartans will be without redshirt junior center Matt Allen, junior tackle Kevin Jarvis and fifth-year senior guard Tyler Higby.
11:22 AM — Nothing but sunny skies here in Ann Arbor. There is a small breeze, but temperatures aren't too bad.
11:20 AM — The Michigan players are once again wearing their hoodies in warmups, making it impossible to see their jersey numbers.
Spartans are ready to play rival Michigan. pic.twitter.com/XWow7cdU6e— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 16, 2019
