The Michigan Wolverines football team returns to Ann Arbor to host Michigan State in its annual rivalry game at noon Saturday. The Wolverines have won two straight coming into the contest, while the Spartans have lost four in a row. Everything you need to know about the game is below:

Linebacker Josh Uche and the Michigan Wolverines defense look to make it two in a row against the Spartans. (Lon Horwedel)

Game Information: Michigan State at No. 14 Michigan

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area; SiriusXM channel 83) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com. TV: FOX Series Facts: The Wolverines hold a 70-36-5 all-time advantage over the Spartans, and a 34-20-3 edge at The Big House … U-M has won 11 of its last 16 at home against MSU … Since 1970, U-M is 33-16 in the series … The two programs have met every year since 1945, a streak of 74 straight campaigns … The team with the most rushing yards has won 44 of the last 49 contests in the rivalry … U-M enters ranked No. 14 in the AP and coaches’ poll; it is 32-20-1 when listed among the top 25. Line: According to VegasInsider.com, Michigan enters the contest as a 13.5-point favorite according to most books.

Forescast For Kickoff

There's only a five percent chance of precipitation, but temperatures are not expected to climb above 30 degrees. At noon, weather.com expects a temperature of 28 degrees (though it will feel like 20) with an 8 miles-per-hour wind.

