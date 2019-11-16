Gameday Central: Michigan State At Michigan Wolverines Football
The Michigan Wolverines football team returns to Ann Arbor to host Michigan State in its annual rivalry game at noon Saturday. The Wolverines have won two straight coming into the contest, while the Spartans have lost four in a row.
Everything you need to know about the game is below:
Game Information: Michigan State at No. 14 Michigan
Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area; SiriusXM channel 83) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.
TV: FOX
Series Facts: The Wolverines hold a 70-36-5 all-time advantage over the Spartans, and a 34-20-3 edge at The Big House … U-M has won 11 of its last 16 at home against MSU … Since 1970, U-M is 33-16 in the series … The two programs have met every year since 1945, a streak of 74 straight campaigns … The team with the most rushing yards has won 44 of the last 49 contests in the rivalry … U-M enters ranked No. 14 in the AP and coaches’ poll; it is 32-20-1 when listed among the top 25.
Line: According to VegasInsider.com, Michigan enters the contest as a 13.5-point favorite according to most books.
Forescast For Kickoff
There's only a five percent chance of precipitation, but temperatures are not expected to climb above 30 degrees. At noon, weather.com expects a temperature of 28 degrees (though it will feel like 20) with an 8 miles-per-hour wind.
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading
• Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Michigan State
• The Tale Of The Tape: What The Analytics Say About Michigan And MSU
• Previewing Michigan State With A Spartan Insider
• By The Numbers: U-M’s Significant Defensive Advantage Over MSU’s Offense
• Coffee House: Michigan Gearing Up For Important Recruiting Weekend
• Michigan Wolverines Football: Partridge Not Worried About His Kickers
• Wolverine Watch: Pride Goes Before The Brawl
• Shea Patterson Discusses His Health, MSU Rivalry & Decrease In Turnovers
• Videos: Patterson, Hudson, More Discuss What The MSU Rivalry Means To Them
• Notebook: Mark Dantonio Previews U-M, Talks Harbaugh
• Inside the Numbers: Burying the Dantonio Era
• Aidan Hutchinson Understands The Michigan Vs. MSU Rivalry Better Than Most
• News And Views: Jim Harbaugh On Last Year’s MSU Pregame, More
• MSU Insider Talks Spartans' Mindset, Offensive Struggles Prior To U-M Game
• News & Views: Cutting Down On Turnovers, QB Depth With McCaffrey & Milton
• Michigan Natives Ambry Thomas, Tru Wilson Ready For 'Physical Battle'
• Michigan Football: Wolverines Preparing For MSU Trickery
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Listening
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook