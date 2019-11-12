News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-12 19:50:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Videos: Patterson, Hudson, More Discuss What The MSU Rivalry Means To Them

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Several Michigan Wolverines football players met with the media this evening to preview Saturday's rivalry showdown with Michigan State.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson and senior viper Khaleke Hudson talked about the intensity of the game, while two Detroit natives — junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones and senior right guard Mike Onwenu — explained what the rivalry means to them.

RELATED: Dantonio Talks U-M, Harbaugh

RELATED: Former Wolverines in the NFL

Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson threw two touchdown passes in U-M's 21-7 victory at MSU last year.
Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson threw two touchdown passes in U-M's 21-7 victory at MSU last year. (Per Kjeldsen)

Senior viper Khaleke Hudson

Senior right guard Mike Onwenu

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson

Junior wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}