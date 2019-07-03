The following is an excerpt from The Wolverine's annual football preview magazine, which can be ordered by clicking here.

Moorhead now serves as the head coach at Mississippi State. In an exclusive interview with The Wolverine , Moorhead not only insisted Jim Harbaugh scored a major coup with Gattis’ arrival, but that he eliminated one former headache.

Moorhead recalls something else from that night. He contends new Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis — then Penn State’s wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator — played a major role in the rout.

ABC sideline reporter Maria Taylor overheard Moorhead telling his players, “Hey, you guys remember 49-10?” on Penn State’s final touchdown drive. He referenced the score from the previous year, when everything went Michigan’s way.

PSU’s Saquon Barkley bolted away for 108 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Trace McSorley threw for 282 yards with a TD pass to Barkley (plus he ran for another 76 yards and three scores). DaeSean Hamilton snared six passes for 115 yards — against a unit that finished the year No. 1 nationally in passing defense, giving up just 150.1 yards per game through the air.

There were none that night, at least among the winged-helmeted warriors in Beaver Stadium. Avenging an embarrassing blowout at Michigan Stadium a year earlier, No. 2 Penn State overwhelmed the No. 19 Wolverines 42-13.

No proud follower of the Wolverines figures to haul out their recording of the Oct. 21, 2017 grudge match at Penn State anytime soon — or ever. That is, unless they want to catch an early glimpse of future smiles.

“His expertise was critical to us in the pass game, specifically in the third-down pass game, at Penn State,” Moorhead recalled. “One specific instance, ironically enough, was when we were playing Michigan.”

The Nittany Lions had already established the rushing attack in that one, Barkley bolting away for a 69-yard touchdown run on the second play of the contest. Four minutes later, he broke off a 15-yard TD run.

But Michigan pushed back with a pair of second-quarter touchdowns, entering the second half down only 21-13. That’s when McSorley — and Gattis — really went to work.

“During the course of the game, we were throwing a bunch of inside fades with our slot receivers, with DaeSean and [tight end] Mike Gesicki, and they were backing off and kind of jumping outside,” Moorhead recalled. “We weren’t able to get outside of them.

“Josh made a suggestion that we should work, now, to an inside slant route, rather than the fade, because the DBs were playing hard over the top. If you look at that film, in the second half, we hit a bunch of inside slant routes to our slots.”

Gattis had no idea that within two years, he’d be switching sides of the field. He has now, with added responsibility. Harbaugh hoped he would, having long watched the up-and-comer who helped a dominant Alabama offense to the national championship game a year ago.

Harbaugh liked Gattis so much, he handled over the keys to his offense without equivocation. If there’s one jaw-dropping, double-take-inducing element to the 2019 Michigan season drawing near, it’s the potential impact of a no-huddle, up-tempo offense and the new guy throwing the levers.

“I want every kid to feel like this is their offense,” Gattis offered. “This is not about Josh Gattis and what I want. It’s not about changing from the year past. Is it different? Yes, it’s completely different from what has been run in the past.

“I brought this offense in, and I’ve allowed everybody to have a piece of it. But [Harbaugh] does not get involved with the offense. He’s given me the freedom, and given me the authority to run it the way we see necessary. … That’s truly a great attribute of his, being the head coach and being the CEO of the program.”

Harbaugh has certainly seen pro-spread offenses work, from some of Moorhead’s offerings at Penn State, to Alabama, to the team his squad squares off against at the end of every regular season. He’s firing back, and Moorhead insists it’s a savvy move.