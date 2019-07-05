The following is an excerpt from The Wolverine's annual football preview magazine, which can be ordered by clicking here.

He’s arguably the greatest quarterback ever to pull on a helmet. He’s inarguably the most decorated.

Tom Brady owns more Super Bowl championship rings than he can wear on one hand. He’s three plays away from sporting three more.

He holds NFL records for combined regular season and playoff passing yards (81,693) and touchdowns (590), regular-season wins by a starting quarterback (207), division titles (16), playoff wins (30), playoff touchdown passes (73), playoff passing yards (11,179), Super Bowl passing yards (2,838) and Super Bowl TD tosses (18).

He’s married to a supermodel, lives a dream life and easily garners the most prominent spot on any Mt. Rushmore the NFL might construct.

Yet he’s still in early to practice. He still works feverishly, maniacally, laboring like a rookie trying to hang onto any job at all in The League. He’s in the pocket, surveying the field like an assassin ready for another takedown, but also looking over his shoulder, making certain nobody catches up.

The loyalty within Brady remains fierce. When he returned to Michigan for a football game against Colorado in 2016, he spent the most time with two people — his old equipment manager and the former dishwasher at a favored pizza hangout.

Tom Brady is as big as it gets in professional football, as big as it will likely ever get. Yet the forces driving him to the game’s apex, and relationships he still cherishes, remain rooted in Ann Arbor.

Brady never had it easy here — not once. Not as a freshman, trying to decide whether to stay or go home to California. Not as a fifth-year senior, getting pulled off the field for portions of games to make way for a golden-boy underclassman.

He hasn’t made it easy on opponents ever since.

Brady’s professional career has played out in storybook fashion. Those who don’t know the prologue, though, cannot fully appreciate the tale.

Here it is — the agony, the occasional ecstasy and the angst of the Michigan years, propelling Brady to football’s iron throne via his own iron will.