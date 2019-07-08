The following is an excerpt from The Wolverine's annual football preview magazine, which can be ordered by clicking here.

There might be no higher compliment for a former O-lineman turned head coach than to have his program called “Offensive Line U.” — especially if said coach not only played the position himself but would rather batter defenses slowly with “three yards and a cloud of dust” than put on an aerial show.

That was former Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, who with the help of line coaches Jerry Hanlon, Les Miles and others churned out offensive linemen like Ford puts out Tauruses. It was an assembly line of All-Americans, guys like Reggie McKenzie, Dan Dierdorf and Mike Kenn in the 1970s, Bubba Paris and Jumbo Elliott in the 1980s, and too many others to list.

Former Michigan head coaches Gary Moeller and Lloyd Carr kept the tradition going until the mid-2000s with talents like Jon Jansen and Jake Long, among others.

In 2007, production slowed. In came new head coach Rich Rodriguez, whose emphasis on speed and skill positions — fair or not to the guys up front — seemed to minimize the position’s importance. There were still some great players and no lack of effort from the guys in the trenches, but the days of five behemoths and a tight end or two mauling defenses in harmony had gone by the wayside.

The former Michigan greats noticed.

“Wisconsin,” 1992 All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene responded recently (and quickly) when asked which Big Ten school’s line had carried the torch for the conference in the last few decades.

As for how much it bothered him …

“A lot,” he interrupted before the question had even been finished.

“Wisconsin reminds me of us 25 years ago,” he continued. “They are going to play smart and maul you. Some of those Wisconsin lines over the years have played with more aggression than others, but they’re always sound.

“In 2010, I was at the game when they ran the same two plays the entire second half against Michigan [in a 48-28 Badgers victory]. Mike Martin was the nose guard, and he was getting bludgeoned by the Wisconsin line double-teaming him, and they were loving every minute of it. Mike Martin was pretty doggone good too. It reminded me of our 1992 line and what we used to do. It reminded me of what we used to be.”