Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 5-Star Daxton Hill Commits To U-M
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan received its biggest commitment of the year when Daxton Hill pledged to the Wolverines Tuesday night.
Committed‼️ #918 pic.twitter.com/Td4PyyKSED— Dirty30 (@daxhill5) September 18, 2018
Hill told our Brandon Brown Monday he loved his visit to Michigan over the weekend.
"The visit went well. I felt real at home there," Hill said. "Being there again for the second time was a great experience. I talked to the coaches and everybody again and it felt comfortable. It was really fun."
Hill said he felt comfortable around many members of the staff and got a chance to spend time with a lot of them over the weekend.
"I talked with Coach Sherrone Moore, of course. I also talked with Coach [Chris] Partridge and Coach [Don] Brown a lot," Hill said. "They just talked to me about how if I came there I would make a big impact on their defense as well as on offense if they decided to play me there too.
"They broke down some of my film as well and they love how I play. Them watching me over time, they tell me how they love my speed and they think I could use that speed to have a big advantage in a defense like that. They also talked to me about the academic side of things and what that’s like. The last couple of days with them were really good."
Watch for more on this huge development in the hours to come.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook