Hill told our Brandon Brown Monday he loved his visit to Michigan over the weekend.

"The visit went well. I felt real at home there," Hill said. "Being there again for the second time was a great experience. I talked to the coaches and everybody again and it felt comfortable. It was really fun."

Hill said he felt comfortable around many members of the staff and got a chance to spend time with a lot of them over the weekend.

"I talked with Coach Sherrone Moore, of course. I also talked with Coach [Chris] Partridge and Coach [Don] Brown a lot," Hill said. "They just talked to me about how if I came there I would make a big impact on their defense as well as on offense if they decided to play me there too.

"They broke down some of my film as well and they love how I play. Them watching me over time, they tell me how they love my speed and they think I could use that speed to have a big advantage in a defense like that. They also talked to me about the academic side of things and what that’s like. The last couple of days with them were really good."

