Michael Morris Goes Blue
Boca Raton (Fla.) American Heritage four-star weakside defensive end Michael Morris announced via Twitter that he has flipped his commitment from Florida State to Michigan.
Go Blue〽️ @FBCoachDBrown @Thee_Matty_D @CoachJim4UM @CoachGMattison pic.twitter.com/3qBDeKF8tZ— Mike morris (@Mikemoris87) September 9, 2018
Morris is pledge No. 21 in Michigan's 2019 class and isn't much of a surprise after he showed up in Ann Arbor this weekend for an official visit. Even though he had been committed to Florida State for more than two years, the senior defensive linemen had been to Michigan a couple of times in recent months and had been leaning toward the Wolverines for a while.
Even though Morris had been committed to the Seminoles for a long time he still reeled in offers from programs like Clemson, Kentucky, Miami and West Virginia among others. The Michigan coaches being able to dip into The Sunshine State for his commitment is a big deal especially after losing a commitment from Stephen Herron earlier this year.
As a four-star prospect, Morris takes U-M's 2019 recruiting ranking up to No. 10 according to Rivals.com's team rankings. Morris was in attendance for U-M's game this past weekend and looked outstanding in person. The Michigan coaches were giving him a lot of attention and he looked right at home inside The Big House.
