Morris is pledge No. 21 in Michigan's 2019 class and isn't much of a surprise after he showed up in Ann Arbor this weekend for an official visit. Even though he had been committed to Florida State for more than two years, the senior defensive linemen had been to Michigan a couple of times in recent months and had been leaning toward the Wolverines for a while.

Even though Morris had been committed to the Seminoles for a long time he still reeled in offers from programs like Clemson, Kentucky, Miami and West Virginia among others. The Michigan coaches being able to dip into The Sunshine State for his commitment is a big deal especially after losing a commitment from Stephen Herron earlier this year.