“I got to Michigan on Saturday morning around 10 A.M. and spent the whole day there,” he recalled when asked to recap his visit. “We received a quick tour of the facilities and got to talk with Coach [Ed] Warinner for a little bit.

“After meeting with him, we went down to the weight room and I spoke with their head strength coach [Ben Herbert] — it went great, and was actually one of the longest interviews I’ve ever had with a strength coach.

“He was so in-depth with his players, and it was great to see the individuality and the care he takes with each guy. They have such a great system going on in that area, and it would allow anyone to succeed if they really wanted to.

“There was then a positional meeting with Coach Warinner, my family and myself, and we talked for about 30 minutes about recruiting and about each of our offenses.

“My school actually runs a lot of the same things Michigan does, so it was cool to see the similarities between them and the plays we call. We then went to lunch down at the Brown Jug, and I got a double bacon cheeseburger there and wolfed it down — it was awesome.

“Coach [Jim] Harbaugh then came in with some of the other recruits and I had a blast talking with them. I enjoyed speaking with Coach Harbaugh not only about football, but about everyday stuff as well — I love how down to Earth he is.

“After we got done eating, we took some tours of the academic facilities and talked with tutors about majors and how every student is taken care from the day they step on campus.

“I love how much attention and care they put into that aspect of it. We met with Coach Warinner once again to talk about football, and that wrapped up the day.”

Rucci explained that although he had met Harbaugh once before, Saturday’s trip to Ann Arbor gave him an opportunity to see the U-M head man in a light he hadn’t necessarily witnessed before.

“I was also there this past winter for a weekend visit during Michigan’s junior day, and I met Coach Harbaugh back then for the first time,” Rucci recalled.