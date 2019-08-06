Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle and Michigan Wolverines football commit Reece Atteberry admitted his late July trip to Ann Arbor for the Barbecue at The Big House was different than any other he had taken to U-M before, simply because it was the first time he had been back on campus as a member of the 2020 class.

He discussed not only the trip itself, but also revealed which position the Michigan coaches plan on starting him out at on the offensive line.

“This year’s trip was so much different than last year’s,” Atteberry exclaimed. “Last season’s was all about getting a feel for the University, but it was nice this year just to introduce myself to all the other commits and get a sense for who’s going to be around me in the future.