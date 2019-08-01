Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter is the fifth-highest rated recruit in the Michigan Wolverines’ entire 2020 football recruiting class, checking in at No. 157 overall nationally.

He committed to the Maize and Blue in mid-May after it had been long known that he was one of offensive line coach Ed Warinner’s top targets at the position.

