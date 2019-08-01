Four-Star OT Zak Zinter Confirms He'll Enroll Early At Michigan
Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter is the fifth-highest rated recruit in the Michigan Wolverines’ entire 2020 football recruiting class, checking in at No. 157 overall nationally.
He committed to the Maize and Blue in mid-May after it had been long known that he was one of offensive line coach Ed Warinner’s top targets at the position.
The 6-6, 300-pounder was once again on Michigan’s campus last weekend for the annual Barbecue at The Big House, and discussed his growing bond with both Warinner and the Wolverines’ other commits, while also revealing some exciting personal news.
“The barbecue was awesome,” Zinter exclaimed. “It was a great chance to get back on campus and see the coaches, hang out with the other 2020 commits and meet some of the other recruits.
“I also had a chance to work out with Coach Warinner and several of the other linemen — Coach Warinner is just so awesome.
“I’ve now had five camps with him over the last year where he’s been able to coach me up and spend time with me at each of them.
“I’m always learning something new, and just love his coaching style and knowledge of the offensive line.”
