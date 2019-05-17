The low number of total commitments (seven, while every school with a top-10 class has at least nine) is preventing Michigan's group from cracking the nation's top-10, however, as it currently sits at No. 15 following Zinter's addition.

He became the seventh pledge in the Wolverines' 2020 haul, and although the class is low on quantity, it's extremely high on quality.

Michigan's hot start to the 2020 recruiting class continued last night with the commitment of Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter .

U-M's six four-stars are actually tied for the eighth-most of any team in the country and are the most in the Big Ten, but what's even more impressive is the average star rating of the Wolverines' pledges.

The commits hold an average rating of 3.86, which is the sixth-best in America and is ahead of the likes of Alabama (3.63 with 16 commits) and Florida (3.60 with 10 pledges), who hold the No. 3 and No. 9 overall classes, respectively.

To put in perspective just how outstanding U-M's average star rating is, consider this: Georgia finished with the nation's No. 1 overall class last year, and concluded with a mark of 3.83.

U-M's 2019 squad — which wound up 10th overall and tops in the Big Ten — ended with a 3.65.

As more recruits fill up Michigan's 2020 haul, the average star rating is bound to go down, but the hot start is impressive nonetheless.

On top of that, the Maize and Blue are still in on plenty of top-100 prospects — Oak Park (Mich.) High five-star offensive guard Justin Rogers, Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star running back Jalen Berger, Littleton (Colo.) Columbine four-star offensive tackle Andrew Gentry, just to name a few — with any of their potential additions assured to bump U-M's class up from its No. 15 spot.

The Maize and Blue also appear to be in outstanding shape with Baltimore St. Frances four-star running back Blake Corum (sits just outside the top-100 at No. 135 nationally), who had some very encouraging words for the Wolverines last night (more to come in this week's Inside the Fort).