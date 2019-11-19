Michigan Wolverines football sophomore wide receiver Ronnie Bell had the best game of his U-M career on Saturday, hauling in nine catches for 150 yards in the Maize and Blue’s 44-10 beatdown of MSU. Bell’s 37 receptions and 621 yards both lead the team this year, but despite that fact, the sophomore has yet to find the end zone.

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore receiver has reeled in at least 81 yards in four different games this year. (Lon Horwedel)

“Absolutely,” he exclaimed tonight when asked if his touchdown-less drought is motivation to get in. “C.J. [freshman receiver Cornelius Johnson, who found the end zone for the first time over the weekend] hit me today with, ‘Who’s got more touchdowns?’ “We’re always messing around and he got me on the chin a little bit.” Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis brought the ‘speed in space’ mantra with him when he was hired in the offseason, but that slogan was nowhere to be found on the field throughout the first month and a half (or so) of Michigan’s season. It came out in full force against the Spartans, however, with the Wolverines constantly getting the ball to Bell in space and allowing him to produce after the catch, en route to 87 YAC (yards after catch) yards.

“The outside blocking was amazing,” he exclaimed, deflecting the credit elsewhere. “When you have the ball in your hands, your job is easy when everyone in front of you is on the ground.” Head coach Jim Harbaugh praised his wide receivers’ blocking efforts on Monday, admitting it wasn't where it needed to be earlier in the year. The wideouts turned in their best performance of the season in that department against MSU, however, and it helped lead to the 384-yard showing for senior quarterback Shea Patterson. “My dad told me when I was younger that I wouldn’t play if I wasn’t willing to block, so blocking has always been something I take personal," Bell revealed.

“We’ve all done a good job of making it personal, and all the receivers have blocked their tails off.” Bell came to Michigan as a two-star recruit who had originally been committed to Missouri State to play collegiate basketball, but has clearly made the transition to the gridiron smoothly. “Basketball is a lot of up and down, up and down,” he noted when asked if his basketball background has helped him on the football field at all. “Once I got athletic and started dunking, my dad would tell that I didn’t care for my body when I’m in the air. So when the football is in the air, there’s no hesitation for what’s around you — you just have to catch it. “Crossing someone over in basketball and making a cut in football are kind of the same thing, except you don’t have to dribble it.”