Two more Michigan Wolverines were named to various watch lists Friday. Senior tight end Sean McKeon earned a spot on the Mackey Award watch list, which goes to the top tight in the nation. Junior center Cesar Ruiz earned a spot on the watch list for the Rimington Award, which goes to the top center in the country.

Senior Michigan Wolverines tight end Sean McKeon was named to the Mackey Award watch lists. (Per Kjeldsen)

McKeon started in all 13 games last season and had 14 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection last season. In his career, he has a total of 47 receptions for 433 yards and four touchdowns. Jake Butt was the last Wolverine to win the award.