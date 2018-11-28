Eight Wolverines Named To All-Big Ten Offensive Teams
The Big Ten revealed its three All-Big Ten defensive teams yesterday, and released its all-offensive squads this evening.
First, here is a look at how the media voted:
• Senior running back Karan Higdon (first-team)
• Junior left guard Ben Bredeson (second-team)
• Redshirt junior left tackle Jon Runyan (second-team)
Here's how the coaches' ballot shook out:
• Higdon (first-team)
• Runyan (first-team)
• Bredeson (second-team)
• Junior quarterback Shea Patterson (third-team)
• Sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (third-team)
• Sophomore center Cesar Ruiz (third-team)
• Junior right guard Mike Onwenu (third-team)
• Redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry (third-team)
Higdon's 1,178 yards this season were the third most in the Big Ten, while his 10 touchdowns were tied for fourth most. He was the only other offensive Wolverine to be tabbed to the first-team list by both the coaches and media.
Peoples-Jones' 541 receiving yards were the second most on the team this year, behind sophomore wideout Nico Collins' 552. The former led the club in both receptions (39) and TD grabs (seven), however.
Gentry's 475 yards, meanwhile, were the fourth most among tight ends in the league, and as a result found himself on the coaches' third-team, but absent from the media's list.
Finally, Patterson threw for 2,364 yards, 21 touchdowns and just five picks, but like Gentry, was left off the media's squad while being placed on the coaches' third-team.
---
