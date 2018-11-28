Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Senior running back Karan Higdon became the first U-M running back to rush for at least 1,000 yards in a season (1,178) since Fitzgerald Toussaint in 2011.

The Big Ten revealed its three All-Big Ten defensive teams yesterday, and released its all-offensive squads this evening. The entire teams can be seen here. First, here is a look at how the media voted: • Senior running back Karan Higdon (first-team) • Junior left guard Ben Bredeson (second-team) • Redshirt junior left tackle Jon Runyan (second-team) Here's how the coaches' ballot shook out: • Higdon (first-team) • Runyan (first-team) • Bredeson (second-team) • Junior quarterback Shea Patterson (third-team) • Sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (third-team) • Sophomore center Cesar Ruiz (third-team) • Junior right guard Mike Onwenu (third-team) • Redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry (third-team)

These guys have been honored on the All-Big Ten Offense teams! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/98P956PgTb — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 28, 2018

The 2018 All-Big Ten Offense as selected by #B1GFootball coaches. pic.twitter.com/pNaOvYneM6 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 28, 2018