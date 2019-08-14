Videos: McDaniels Talks Patterson & McCaffrey, Nua Discusses D-Line Depth
Michigan Wolverines football defensive line coach Shaun Nua and quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels each met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss how their respective position groups have performed in fall camp.
Nua talked about what we can expect to see from U-M's revamped defensive line this year, while McDaniels analyzed the play of senior Shea Patterson and redshirt sophomore Dylan McCaffrey since camp began.
Ben McDaniels
Shaun Nua
