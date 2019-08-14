News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-14 12:11:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Videos: McDaniels Talks Patterson & McCaffrey, Nua Discusses D-Line Depth

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines football defensive line coach Shaun Nua and quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels each met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss how their respective position groups have performed in fall camp.

Nua talked about what we can expect to see from U-M's revamped defensive line this year, while McDaniels analyzed the play of senior Shea Patterson and redshirt sophomore Dylan McCaffrey since camp began.

RELATED: Nua Breaks Down his D-Line, More

RELATED: Tom Crawford, John Borton Podcast

N7cwwz9gtvzt74vfe1fi
Ben McDaniels (center) was an offensive analyst for the Michigan Wolverines football team last year, while Shaun Nua (right) served as the defensive line coach at Arizona State. (Per Kjeldsen)
Nhpufupbsyxha59klue5
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card.

Ben McDaniels


Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js

Shaun Nua


Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}