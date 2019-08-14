When it comes to that interior pass rush, Nua noted, the adjustment has been tougher due to the new offense. There are more run/pass option plays to keep the line on its toes.

“They’re all impressing me. They’re a hungry group,” he said “They’ve got a lot of chips on their shoulders, and I like it.”

Michigan football’s defensive line needed work on interior rush, head coach Jim Harbaugh said this summer, but new line coach Shaun Nua has been impressed with his group in the early going. He’s got some hungry Wolverines in the meeting room and has been happy with what they’ve brought to the table.

“Just the recognition of play action,” he said. “There’s lot of RPO stuff in our offense, so just recognizing run to pass, just trying to see that faster … so that’s probably helping them a little bit. But … we still have a long way to go in perfecting that craft.”



The offensive line, too, has made it tough on his group. There are four returning starters vying for All-Big Ten honors, while the right tackle competition has brought out the best in redshirt freshman Jalen Mayfield and redshirt sophomore Andrew Stueber.

Their experience has been tough to combat, Nua admitted.

“They have good a good core group,” he said. “They’re very close in their chemistry. They do a great job of communicating their steps; they do a good job of working together. So it’s good for us, it’s a good challenge for our D-line.”

Nua provided evaluations on several individuals:

Senior nose tackle Carlo Kemp: “Carlo is our emotional leader and vocal leader. He’s done a great job of accepting that role and taking advantage of it. Off the field stuff I rely on him on making sure the guys are doing the right things. On the field, he shows up at practice.”

Redshirt sophomore end Luiji Vilain: “He’s back doing a great job of trying to fight the mental part of coming back from an injury, especially the ones he’s had. He’s back full go and trying to get better every day.”

Junior defensive tackle Ben Mason: “Love [his position switch from fullback]. He changes the whole mindset of the dang room. He’s an aggressive mindset guy, and it’s been great. He’s wired a little different. He’s intense every time. Conversation is intense, practice is intense, individual is intense; everything is intense. There’s no slowing down with Ben Mason, so it’s been great. [And] yes, he’s still screaming [coming off the ball].

“It’s very legit. His mindset and the way he’s attacking the new position, the new change has been very, very good. He’s going to have a big role.”

Freshmen tackles Mazi Smith and Chris Hinton: “Mazi has done a great job of reforming his body from when he first got here. You’ve got to give credit to our strength staff and [nutritionist] Abigail [VanBuren], they’ve helped him with that a lot. He’s dropped some weight and he’s moving a lot better.

“Chris Hinton is big, athletic and can run. Both of them have great qualities you look for in an interior d-lineman. With that size and strength, [Hinton] can push that pocket. Then when you need size to go to the edge, he has the good hips to get to the edge. Good feet, too. Probably a little bit [easier transition] because he’s a very mature kid. You have a conversation with Chris, he’s a mature kid and he loves the game. He’s always in the room learning … on the board, watching film. He’s probably ahead in that part, the mental part.”



Freshman end David OJabo: “He can run. He can fly. He’s very, very athletic. I’m just trying to catch him up with the knowledge of the game. He needs just a lot of reps and experience.”

Redshirt junor tackle Michael Dwumfour: “Dwumfour is doing everything he can do. I will never comment on any injuries and stuff, but he’s been doing everything he can when he can, and he’s doing a great job of being involved meetings and walkthroughs and even practice, so he’s doing a great job.”

Redshirt sophomore tackle Donovan Jeter: “I won’t comment on depth and any of that stuff, but he’s done a great job. In camp you always look at what’s good, and I look at what we can still improve with the time we have. His part, he’s doing a good job, but still a long way to go.”

Fifth-year senior end Mike Danna: “Experience. He’s a little older, both on the field and age, and he’s bringing a lot of good experience of playing the game. Situationally and practice, he understands down and distance, personnel, all that kind of stuff, so he brings good experience. “I don’t know if it’s easy, but he makes it look easy sometimes. But experience helps with that.”

Redshirt freshman end Taylor Upshaw: “A lot better [since spring]. Taylor’s a very aggressive, athlete mindset type of player. Knowledge of it was the biggest thing I needed to help him with. Getting the plays down, recognizing reactions from the o-line, what he’s getting so he can get proper reaction. But he’s done a great job of stepping up and competing.”

Junior end Kwity Paye: “Too quiet for my liking. But now I understand why. He’s probably one of my favorite ones in the room because he shows up every day and works and works and works. But strong, very athletic and passionate about the game. More than you think. He’s probably my leader by example. Doesn’t say much … doesn’t mean he doesn’t talk. When he really wants to talk, the guys really listen.

“I don’t care if you’re vocal or not as long as you show up and work, and that’s what he does. Carlo does a good job of being he vocal leader and the emotional leader, but Kwity is a workhorse.”

Sophomore end Aidan Hutchinson: “If everybody could be like Aidan, Kwity, Carlo. Aidan is a very special competitor. He’s very competitive, hare on himself. That’s why he’s going to be a great player. That’s why the expectation of him … if he just keeps doing what he’s doing, he’ll fill that role.”