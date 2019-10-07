We take a look back at what the Wolverines' defense all did right, but also why its offense struggled so mightily.

The Michigan Wolverines' football defense dominated Iowa on Saturday, but its offense had a difficult time getting anything going in what wound up being a 10-3 triumph.

This one is obvious. With just 48 seconds remaining in the game and Iowa trailing 10-3 and facing a fourth-and-10, senior quarterback Nate Stanley took a shotgun snap from the U-M 44-yard line.

He was immediately pressured by senior viper Khaleke Hudson, who grabbed ahold of the signal caller but wasn't able to bring him down.

Just as fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow jumped in to help finish him off, Stanley hurled the ball away with his left hand to freshman running back Tyler Goodson, who actually had plenty of green grass in front of him.

Michigan's defense closed in on him near the sideline, however, and freshman safety Daxton Hill tripped him up at the U-M 45-yard line (and right by the line of scrimmage) to seal the victory.