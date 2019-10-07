The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 7
Tweets of the day
VICTORY Sunday! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/549Z9UamG8— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 6, 2019
The Michigan defensive unit tallied a season-high eight sacks by five players.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 6, 2019
Your full highlights from yesterday's Homecoming Dub. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SJt8bYdoNP
ICYMI: The history, the pageantry, and behind-the-scenes of Michigan vs. Iowa.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 6, 2019
VISUAL GALLERY » https://t.co/ESHCrRcbGd#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DDjLzqix0e
Ok - it’s officially Illinois week & to get you all ready for this week’s game, I dug deep into the DSA to give you something special. In 1981 Michigan was trailing 21-7 in the 1st Qtr & then scored 63 unanswered points to win, 70-21 over Illinois. Here is the game recap in 140s. pic.twitter.com/jEqX58Q6yH— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 6, 2019
2️⃣ ➡️ 4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/YLbjVRsmCj— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 7, 2019
Can’t stop ‘em! pic.twitter.com/QVSZ2IHHzD— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 6, 2019
The Michigan defense was relentless, stout and opportunistic.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 6, 2019
Once the No. 14 Hawkeyes got anywhere near the red zone, the Wolverine defense got downright suffocating.
STORY » https://t.co/DN3VG2F6P9#GoBlue
"To hold a team to 1-yard rushing, that's a masterpiece."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 6, 2019
- @CoachJim4UM, on @UMichFootball's win vs. Iowa pic.twitter.com/AyLdqRFUfh
Be sure to tune into WXYZ at 10:30 a.m. for Inside Michigan Football! #GoBlue | @JonJansen77 @jimbrandstatter pic.twitter.com/ob2Xoj6LHu— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 6, 2019
Nothing like a 〽️ Family! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QgGB3jpurB— Mike Martin (@GoMikeMartin) October 6, 2019
Raiders=Win Packers=Win Michigan=Win Michigan sports Hall of Fame..Overall pretty good wkend— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) October 7, 2019
Video: Michigan Hockey Dominates Windsor in Exhibition Opener, 8-2#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lkAWWCPFiJ— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 7, 2019
Eight goals.@umichhockey started the 2019-2020 @collegehockey season with a big 8-2 win over Windsor in the #Wolverines’ exhibition opener Sunday evening.— MiHockey (@MiHockeyNow) October 7, 2019
📸 | https://t.co/ian9vB4bfz pic.twitter.com/KDKHUyI9gm
Video: What did head coach Mel Pearson like from #GoBlue's 8-2 win over Windsor on Sunday? Pretty much everything.— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 7, 2019
Join us at Yost this Friday for our regular season opener vs. No. 6-ranked Clarkson! pic.twitter.com/6ShcCvGKTh
Let's get it started!!! 🙌 It's GAMEDAY!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 6, 2019
🆚: Windsor (Ex)
📍: Ann Arbor, Mich.
🏟: Yost Ice Arena
🕐: 4:00 PM
⛸️: Skate w/ the Wolverines
📊: https://t.co/3g4OoMV1BH
💻: https://t.co/vWNaS0RE06
🔊: https://t.co/gIDeQEvM9d
🎟: https://t.co/3rZZ8yke86#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SJbacwk7dH
What it’s all about, right here 👇 #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/HobZnzK56X— Kurt Svoboda (@ksvoboda) October 7, 2019
Super excited to have received an offer from The University of Michigan! Really thankful for this amazing opportunity @KTPrepElite pic.twitter.com/G53MfLNZ9w— Brock Bowers (@brockbowers17) October 7, 2019
Amanda Chidester (2009-2012) becomes the first Olympian in Michigan Softball history.— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) October 6, 2019
Softball returns to the Olympics in 2020 https://t.co/Z5MgPabYNB
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Snap Counts and PFF Grades vs. Iowa
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: U-M Rises to No. 16 in the AP, Coaches Polls Following its win Over Iowa
• Bob Miller, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Hockey 2019-20 Season Preview
• TheWolverine Staff: Michigan Wolverines Football: TheWolverine.com Sunday Night Chat
• Maximo Gonzales, Clutch Points: Video: Steelers' Devin Bush Makes Huge Interception on Lamar Jackson Pass
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook