The Michigan Wolverines' football rushing attack had struggled to find any kind of rhythm all season long (had run for 141 yards or fewer in four of its five games), but finally got on track in Saturday's 42-25 win at Illinois.

Michigan Wolverines football senior running back Tru Wilson's 46 yards were a season-high. (AP Images)

It compiled 295 yards on the ground against the Fighting Illini, shattering its previous season-high of 233 in the Aug. 31 victory over Middle Tennessee State. The Maize and Blue appeared determined to establish a rushing rhythm right from the get-go, keeping the ball on the ground for their first eight plays and 12 of their first 15. That formula worked to a tee, with the club's first seven runs all going for 10 yards or more. Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins capped off Michigan's opening drive by finding the end zone for the first time ever, ripping off a career-long 29-yard run. In fact, the first quarter ended with U-M racking up 162 yards on the ground, which were its most in an opening stanza against a Big Ten opponent in 15 seasons. Haskins finished the afternoon with a personal-best 125 yards on 12 carries (he had 64 collegiate yards entering the contest), while freshman running back Zach Charbonnet also chipped in 116 yards, breaking his previous high of 100 he had established in the Sept. 7 win over Army. "Hassan Haskins ran the ball extremely well, and so did Zach Charbonnet," head coach Jim Harbaugh said afterward. "[Senior running back] Tru Wilson had some fine runs, and I felt our offensive line jelling up front. "Our running backs stepped up, with both Charbonnet and Haskins going for over 100 yards. Our offensive line blocked well, sustained it and had very few mental errors." Saturday marked the first time the Wolverines had registered two 100-yard rushers in the same game since the 33-10 win over Minnesota in 2017, when Karan Higdon racked up 200 yards and Chris Evans logged 191. The Maize and Blue offense registered two more key scoring runs on the ground against Illinois following Haskins' first quarter scamper, first on a Charbonnet seven-yard dash at 12:19 of the second quarter to make the score 21-0, and then on a one-yard quarterback sneak by senior Shea Patterson with 6:21 left in the game, extending U-M's lead to 42-25.

Patterson Endures Inconsistent Day Through The Air

Patterson tossed three touchdown passes and no interceptions on Saturday, but only connected on 11 of his 22 throws for 194 yards. Granted, there was a stiff breeze in Champaign, but the senior signal caller consistently missed several targets throughout the afternoon. His 50 completion percentage was also the second worst of his Michigan career (his 43.8 percentage earlier this year at Wisconsin was his worst), and marked the fourth time in his last five games that he had hit 53.8 percent of his throws or fewer. On the flip side, the senior's three touchdown passes tied his career-high at U-M and marked the seventh time he had accomplished the feat in Ann Arbor. Patterson's first scoring toss came with 1:54 to go in the first quarter, when he hit redshirt freshman tight end Luke Schoonmaker on a 25-yard scoring strike to put Michigan up 14-0. “We ran it to the corner and no one was even in my area," Schoonmaker exclaimed afterward. "I caught the ball and ran it to the end zone and everyone came up to me — it was a great feeling. "I love working with these guys and they were so excited for me. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.” Patterson's second TD came with 4:33 to go before halftime, when he found redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks in the end zone for a four-yard touchdown to extend U-M's advantage to 28-0. Patterson's final TD strike of the day occurred with 8:57 remaining in the game, when he hit junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones on a diving five-yard catch, lengthening Michigan's lead to 35-25 at the time. "We game planed for it [that play] all week," Patterson revealed. "Donovan did a heck of a job of getting outside and giving me room to throw the ball."

Miscellaneous Notes: