The Michigan Wolverines' football team didn't duplicate the 303-yard rushing performance it put on last week in its 45-14 blowout of Notre Dame, but still managed to find the end zone three times on the ground in Saturday's 38-7 destruction of Maryland in College Park.

Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Zach Charbonnet averaged 3.5 yards per carry on eight attempts. (AP Images)

The ground game is what had been carrying Michigan over the last three weeks leading up to Saturday's showdown with the Terrapins (246.3 rushing yards per outing during that span), and it added three more touchdowns on Saturday, with two from freshman running back Zach Charbonnet and one from redshirt freshman Hassan Haskins. The latter led the way with 60 rushing yards a week after he racked up a career-high 149 against the Irish, while the former compiled 28 in College Park. Senior running back Tru Wilson was Michigan's second-leading rusher on the day, chipping in 50 of the Maize and Blue's 155 yards on the ground. Redshirt freshman running back Christian Turner saw some brief action as well, carrying three times but losing six yards. Long runs were difficult to come by for Michigan's offense on Saturday, though; Wilson tallied a career-long 39-yarder in the third quarter, but no other Wolverine ball carrier recorded a run north of 14 yards. “With the way the running backs are running the ball right now and how the O-line is pass protecting, [it's allowing] our guys to get on the perimeter and make plays down the field," senior quarterback Shea Patterson said after the win. "It makes a dynamic offense.” "Thought [offensive coordinator] Josh [Gattis] called a really good game today," head coach Jim Harbaugh chimed in. "Good mix of running game, the downfield game was there, the RPO [run-pass option] throws were there. We made some plays from those. "There were some three-and-outs we wish we were better at, but we'll keep building and keep improving. I feel like it’s going in the ascending direction."

Michigan Football Starts Fast on the Road

Slow offensive starts have plagued the Wolverines in two of their three road games coming into Saturday (a combined seven points in four first half quarters in losses at Wisconsin and Penn State), but the Maize and Blue bucked that trend in College Park by tallying 21 points before the break. Freshman wideout Giles Jackson gave the club a boost with a 97-yard kickoff return to start the game, and the U-M offense followed it up by finding the end zone on a 41-yard drive on their first series of the game, capping it off with a two-yard Charbonnet touchdown run. “We always try to start the game off fast, and that was a big emphasis coming into this game on the road," Patterson noted in the postgame. "It was cool to see him [Jackson] take off and set the tone for the game.” The 21 first-half points were more than the Wolverines had scored in the first four quarters at Penn State and Wisconsin combined (seven), and were the most on the road since they posted 28 prior to the break in the Oct. 12 win at Illinois. Michigan had been outscored 56-35 by its opponents in the first half of its three road games entering the weekend, but flipped the script on Maryland by taking a 21-0 lead into the break.

Miscellaneous Michigan Football Offense Notes