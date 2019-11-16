The Michigan Wolverines' football team blew out Michigan State this afternoon in The Big House, 44-10, under beautiful sunny skies and highs in the low 30s.

Michigan got the ball first to start the game today, but punted on its opening series of the afternoon.

Michigan State scored the first points of the contest when they strung together a nine-play, 60-yard drive that was capped off with a one-yard touchdown pass from fifth-year senior quarterback Brian Lewerke to redshirt sophomore fullback Max Rosenthal at the 1:48 mark of the first quarter, putting MSU up 7-0.

The Maize and Blue answered immediately, however, compiling a touchdown series of their own.

Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins found the end zone from a yard out out of the wildcat formation at 14:29 of the second quarter, knotting the game at 7-7.

U-M's defense forced a Spartan punt at 10:02 of the second frame, and its offense continued the momentum with a 12-play, 98-yard drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Shea Patterson to redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks with 4:18 remaining in the half, putting the Wolverines on top 14-7.

Michigan tacked onto its lead right before halftime when redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin nailed a 28-yard field goal with only 15 seconds left before the break, extending U-M's advantage to 17-7.

The Spartans decided to take a knee on their final possession of the half, and the Wolverines took their 17-7 edge into the break.