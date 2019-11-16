The Michigan Wolverines' football team leads Michigan State, 17-7, this afternoon at The Big House. MSU jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but all 17 of the Maize and Blue's points then came in the second quarter. Here's how the entire first half unfolded:

The Michigan Wolverines' next football game will be next Saturday at Indiana at 3:30. (AP Images)

First Quarter

MSU won the toss this afternoon and deferred, and Michigan began its debut series at its own 16-yard line. The Wolverines punted at the 12:18 mark, however, before Michigan State advanced to midfield on its opening possession. A sack by fifth-year senior defensive end Mike Danna ended its drive, and the Spartans punted at 7:57. U-M then drove to the MSU 40-yard line, but saw senior quarterback Shea Patterson's pass attempt to junior wideout Nico Collins fall incomplete on fourth-and-three, giving the ball back over to the Spartans. Michigan State took advantage of the opportune field position, going nine plays in 60 yards before fifth-year senior quarterback Brian Lewerke found redshirt sophomore fullback Max Rosenthal in the end zone for a one-yard touchdown pass, putting MSU up 7-0 at the 1:48 mark.

Second Quarter

The second quarter started off with a bang, with redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins finding the end zone from a yard out out of the wildcat formation, knotting the game at 7-7. Haskins' score capped off a seven-play, 68-yard series for the Wolverine offense. The Maize and Blue defense continued the team's momentum by forcing a Spartan punt at 10:02 of the second quarter, and the Michigan offense then took over at its own two-yard line.