Halftime Box Score And Recap: Michigan 17, Michigan State 7
The Michigan Wolverines' football team leads Michigan State, 17-7, this afternoon at The Big House.
MSU jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but all 17 of the Maize and Blue's points then came in the second quarter.
Here's how the entire first half unfolded:
First Quarter
MSU won the toss this afternoon and deferred, and Michigan began its debut series at its own 16-yard line.
The Wolverines punted at the 12:18 mark, however, before Michigan State advanced to midfield on its opening possession.
A sack by fifth-year senior defensive end Mike Danna ended its drive, and the Spartans punted at 7:57.
U-M then drove to the MSU 40-yard line, but saw senior quarterback Shea Patterson's pass attempt to junior wideout Nico Collins fall incomplete on fourth-and-three, giving the ball back over to the Spartans.
Michigan State took advantage of the opportune field position, going nine plays in 60 yards before fifth-year senior quarterback Brian Lewerke found redshirt sophomore fullback Max Rosenthal in the end zone for a one-yard touchdown pass, putting MSU up 7-0 at the 1:48 mark.
Second Quarter
The second quarter started off with a bang, with redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins finding the end zone from a yard out out of the wildcat formation, knotting the game at 7-7.
Haskins' score capped off a seven-play, 68-yard series for the Wolverine offense.
The Maize and Blue defense continued the team's momentum by forcing a Spartan punt at 10:02 of the second quarter, and the Michigan offense then took over at its own two-yard line.
A 12-play, 98-yard drive ensued and was capped off with a five-yard touchdown pass from Patterson to redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks at 4:18 of the second quarter, putting the Wolverines up 14-7 with 4:18 left in the half.
MSU went three-and-out on its next possession, and U-M drove 50 yards in seven plays to grab a 28-yard field goal by redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin, putting Michigan up 17-7 with only 50 seconds remaining in the half.
The Spartans took a knee to end the quarter, and Michigan took its 17-7 edge into the locker room.
