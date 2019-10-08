Videos: Patterson Discusses U-M's Offensive Performance So Far This Season
Three Michigan Wolverines football players — redshirt junior defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Milton and senior quarterback Shea Patterson — met with the media this evening to discuss the Maize and Blue's team heading into this weekend's game at Illinois.
Most of the discussion centered around Patterson and the Wolverines' offensive play so far this season, with the senior signal caller explaining where the offense still has room to grow.
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour
Redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Milton
Senior quarterback Shea Patterson
