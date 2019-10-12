The Michigan Wolverines' football team defeated Illinois, 42-25, this afternoon in Champaign in a game that was closer than expected, improving its record to 5-1.

The onslaught began early this afternoon, with Michigan stringing together a five-play, 65-yard drive on its first possession of the day that concluded with a 29-yard touchdown run by redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins, giving the Wolverines a 7-0 lead.

All five of the series' plays occurred on the ground.

The Maize and Blue had a chance to tack on to their lead on their next possession, but redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin missed a 34-yard field goal at the 5:13 mark of the opening quarter.

A four-play, 70-yard touchdown drive ensued on U-M's next series, however, with redshirt freshman tight end Luke Schoonmaker concluding things with a 25-yard scoring grab to give his club a 14-0 lead with 59 seconds to go in the first quarter.

The Wolverines' special teams then made a huge impact early in the second frame when fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow blocked an Illini punt, allowing senior safety Josh Metellus to recover it at the UI seven-yard line.

It only took U-M's offense one play to find the end zone, with freshman running back Zach Charbonnet cashing in from seven yards out to put the Maize and Blue up 21-0.

Charbonnet made a crucial mistake on the team's next possession though, fumbling and allowing Illinois to recover at its own 40-yard line.

The Illini went three-and-out, and U-M grabbed a 28-0 lead when it took the ball 80 yards in five plays, with senior quarterback Shea Patterson finding redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks in the end zone for a four-yard scoring strike with 4:33 remaining in the half.

Illinois grabbed some momentum right before halftime though, when redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Robinson hit redshirt junior receiver Josh Imatorbhbehe on a 23-yard touchdown pass with 55 seconds remaining before the break to trim U-M's lead to 28-7.

The Wolverines were then content to run out the clock and take their 21-point edge into the locker room.