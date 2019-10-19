The Michigan Wolverines' football team fell tonight at Penn State, 28-21, in a hard fought battle. The Wolverines trailed 21-0 in the first half, but fought back and had a chance to tie the game late in the contest. Here's how it all unfolded:

Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Zach Charbonnet rushed for 81 yards and two scores on 15 carries. (AP Images)

First Half

Tonight's game started with three consecutive punts (two by Michigan and one by Penn State) before the Nittany Lions strung together a five-play, 66-yard scoring drive that concluded with a 17-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford to sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth, at 5:59 of the first quarter, putting PSU up 7-0. Michigan's offense punted again on its next series, and Penn State drove 64 yards in six plays before finding the end zone on a two-yard TD run by Clifford at 14:56 of the second quarter, extending the Nittany Lion lead to 14-0. U-M's troubles continued when senior quarterback Shea Patterson was picked off by junior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields at midfield, and PSU capitalized with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Clifford to redshirt sophomore receiver K.J. Hamler at 7:22 of the second quarter, putting Penn State up 21-0. Michigan finally answered with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive that concluded with a 12-yard TD run by freshman running back Zach Charbonnet, trimming PSU's lead to 21-7. After a Nittany Lion three-and-out, sophomore kicker Jake Moody tried a 58-yard field goal with 51 seconds remaining in the half, but the attempt was well short, keeping the deficit at 21-7. Penn State punted on its ensuing drive and U-M took a knee to head into the locker room.

Second Half