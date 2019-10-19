News More News
Instant Recap: Penn State 28, Michigan 21

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
The Michigan Wolverines' football team fell tonight at Penn State, 28-21, in a hard fought battle.

The Wolverines trailed 21-0 in the first half, but fought back and had a chance to tie the game late in the contest.

Here's how it all unfolded:

RELATED: Halftime box Score/Recap

RELATED: Pregame Observations

Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Zach Charbonnet rushed for 81 yards and two scores on 15 carries.
Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Zach Charbonnet rushed for 81 yards and two scores on 15 carries. (AP Images)

First Half

Tonight's game started with three consecutive punts (two by Michigan and one by Penn State) before the Nittany Lions strung together a five-play, 66-yard scoring drive that concluded with a 17-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford to sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth, at 5:59 of the first quarter, putting PSU up 7-0.

Michigan's offense punted again on its next series, and Penn State drove 64 yards in six plays before finding the end zone on a two-yard TD run by Clifford at 14:56 of the second quarter, extending the Nittany Lion lead to 14-0.

U-M's troubles continued when senior quarterback Shea Patterson was picked off by junior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields at midfield, and PSU capitalized with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Clifford to redshirt sophomore receiver K.J. Hamler at 7:22 of the second quarter, putting Penn State up 21-0.

Michigan finally answered with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive that concluded with a 12-yard TD run by freshman running back Zach Charbonnet, trimming PSU's lead to 21-7.

After a Nittany Lion three-and-out, sophomore kicker Jake Moody tried a 58-yard field goal with 51 seconds remaining in the half, but the attempt was well short, keeping the deficit at 21-7.

Penn State punted on its ensuing drive and U-M took a knee to head into the locker room.

Second Half

The third quarter was dominated with punts.

Five straight boots started the frame, before Michigan compiled an eight-play, 65-yard drive that concluded with a 12-yard TD scamper by Charbonnet at 1:05 of the quarter, cutting Penn State's edge to 21-14.

The Nittany Lions responded with a massive touchdown, however, when Clifford hit Hamler on a 53-yard bomb at 13:14 of the fourth quarter, once again extending PSU's lead to 28-14.

The Wolverines answered Penn State's TD, however, accumulating a nine-play, 75-yard series that wrapped up with a one-yard quarterback sneak by Patterson on a fourth-and-goal play, making the score 28-21 with 8:48 remaining in the contest.

The Maize and Blue defense continued to dominate by forcing a three-and-out, and U-M took over at the PSU 47-yard line with 6:54 left.

Michigan drove all the way to the Nittany Lion four-yard line, but sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell dropped a perfectly thrown ball in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play with 2:01 left in the game.

U-M's defense had to get a stop on PSU's ensuing series, but Hamler picked up a crucial third-and-three running play with 1:50 remaining, and the Nittany Lions then ran out the clock as a result.

---

