Halftime Box Score/Recap: Penn State 21, Michigan 7

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Penn State leads the Michigan Wolverines' football team, 21-7, at halftime tonight in Happy Valley.

Here's a complete recap of how the entire first half unfolded:

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks has hauled in two catches for 21 yards tonight.
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks has hauled in two catches for 21 yards tonight. (AP Images)

First Quarter

Michigan got the ball first tonight and actually drove to midfield before redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins was stuffed on a third-and-one play, forcing U-M to punt.

Penn State then took over at its own 20-yard line, but U-M's defense stood tall and forced a three-and-out, highlighted by an impressive open-field tackle by junior safety Brad Hawkins on third down.

The Wolverines' offense went three-and-out on its second drive, however, and punted at 8:18 of the first quarter.

Penn State stung together a five-play, 66-yard scoring series on its next possession, concluding with a 17-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford to sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth at the 5:59 mark of the first quarter, putting the Nittany Lions up 7-0.

Michigan's offense once again advanced into PSU territory, but was stopped on a fourth-and-three pass at the Penn State 35-yard line.

Second Quarter

The Nittany Lions began the second quarter with a two-yard touchdown run by Clifford at 14:56, ending a six-play, 64-yard drive that put Penn State up 14-0.

The Maize and Blue's offensive struggles continued on their next drive, going three-and-out and punting at 12:57.

The Wolverine defense then forced a Penn State punt, before senior quarterback Shea Patterson tossed an interception to junior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields at midfield on Michigan's ensuing series.

The Nittany Lions continued the onslaught with a 25-yard scoring toss from Clifford to redshirt sophomore wideout K.J. Hamler at the 7:22 mark of the second quarter, making the score 21-0.

Michigan's offense finally answered with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown series that ended with a 12-yard TD run by freshman running back Zach Charbonnet, trimming PSU's edge to 21-7.

Following a Penn State three-and-out, U-M sophomore kicker Jake Moody attempted a 58-yard field goal with 51 seconds remaining in the half, but did not have enough leg on it.

The Nittany Lions' offense once again went three-and-out and punted with 12 seconds left before the break, and U-M then took a knee to end the half.

