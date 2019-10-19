Halftime Box Score/Recap: Penn State 21, Michigan 7
Penn State leads the Michigan Wolverines' football team, 21-7, at halftime tonight in Happy Valley.
Here's a complete recap of how the entire first half unfolded:
First Quarter
Michigan got the ball first tonight and actually drove to midfield before redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins was stuffed on a third-and-one play, forcing U-M to punt.
Penn State then took over at its own 20-yard line, but U-M's defense stood tall and forced a three-and-out, highlighted by an impressive open-field tackle by junior safety Brad Hawkins on third down.
The Wolverines' offense went three-and-out on its second drive, however, and punted at 8:18 of the first quarter.
Penn State stung together a five-play, 66-yard scoring series on its next possession, concluding with a 17-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford to sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth at the 5:59 mark of the first quarter, putting the Nittany Lions up 7-0.
Michigan's offense once again advanced into PSU territory, but was stopped on a fourth-and-three pass at the Penn State 35-yard line.
Second Quarter
The Nittany Lions began the second quarter with a two-yard touchdown run by Clifford at 14:56, ending a six-play, 64-yard drive that put Penn State up 14-0.
The Maize and Blue's offensive struggles continued on their next drive, going three-and-out and punting at 12:57.
The Wolverine defense then forced a Penn State punt, before senior quarterback Shea Patterson tossed an interception to junior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields at midfield on Michigan's ensuing series.
The Nittany Lions continued the onslaught with a 25-yard scoring toss from Clifford to redshirt sophomore wideout K.J. Hamler at the 7:22 mark of the second quarter, making the score 21-0.
Michigan's offense finally answered with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown series that ended with a 12-yard TD run by freshman running back Zach Charbonnet, trimming PSU's edge to 21-7.
Following a Penn State three-and-out, U-M sophomore kicker Jake Moody attempted a 58-yard field goal with 51 seconds remaining in the half, but did not have enough leg on it.
The Nittany Lions' offense once again went three-and-out and punted with 12 seconds left before the break, and U-M then took a knee to end the half.
