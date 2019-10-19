Here's a complete recap of how the entire first half unfolded:

Michigan got the ball first tonight and actually drove to midfield before redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins was stuffed on a third-and-one play, forcing U-M to punt.

Penn State then took over at its own 20-yard line, but U-M's defense stood tall and forced a three-and-out, highlighted by an impressive open-field tackle by junior safety Brad Hawkins on third down.

The Wolverines' offense went three-and-out on its second drive, however, and punted at 8:18 of the first quarter.

Penn State stung together a five-play, 66-yard scoring series on its next possession, concluding with a 17-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford to sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth at the 5:59 mark of the first quarter, putting the Nittany Lions up 7-0.

Michigan's offense once again advanced into PSU territory, but was stopped on a fourth-and-three pass at the Penn State 35-yard line.