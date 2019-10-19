Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football At Penn State
ESPN GameDay was in State College for its weekly national pregame show, prior to the primetime 7:30 p.m. showdown between the No. 16 Michigan Wolverines and No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions, televised on ABC.
In addition, Penn State is hosting its annual "White Out" game, which has drawn Michigan-like crowds of 110,800-plus each of the last two times that has been done in Beaver Stadium.
The home team is one of the 12 remaining undefeated FBS teams in the country (heading into Saturday), and this is the only matchup of the weekend among national top-16 teams according to the Associated Press poll.
For any number of reasons, it's a big one.
Speaking of the AP Poll and ESPN GameDay, there have been three previous times this season where the No. 7 team in the land was involved in the game at the site of the popular pregame show. Each of the last three times (Notre Dame at Georgia, Auburn at Florida and Florida at LSU), the No. 7 team has fallen.
Of course, each of the last three games in the Penn State-Michigan series have been won (decisively) by the home team.
One of those trends will come to an end Saturday night.
Game Information: No. 16 Michigan Wolverines Football at Penn State
Kickoff: 7:44 p.m.
TV: ABC
On The Call: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color) and Maria Taylor (sideline)
Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area; SiriusXM channel 83) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.
Line: Penn State is between a 7.5- and 8-point favorite at most books (via VegasInsider.com).
Weather Forecast For Kickoff
It's expected to be partly cloudy most of the day, with a temperature in the high 50s. By 7 p.m., it will dip into the mid-to-low 50s, with a five percent chance of precipitation starting at 8 p.m. according to weather.com.
Michigan Football Pregame Reading
• INSIDE THE FORT: Isaiah Todd's Pledge & Its Impact, Pre-PSU Football News
• Staff Predictions: Michigan At Penn State
• Previewing Penn State With A Nittany Lion Insider
• Keys To The Game: Michigan At Penn State
• The Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Penn State
• News & Views: Ed Warinner On Run Game, Line
• Campanile On Cam McGrone, Josh Ross' Return — It'll Be A 'Good Problem To Have'
• Michigan Football Goes Familiar To Improve Running Game
• Wolverine Watch: It's Time To Get A Grip
• Josh Metellus: Payback For 2017 Penn State Loss 'Hasn't Been Finished'
• Notebook: James Franklin Previews Michigan, Talks Gattis
• Inside the Numbers: Fixing Fumblitis
• Jim Harbaugh: U-M Must 'Lock In With Laser Focus' In PSU Game
Michigan Football Midseason Analysis
• Michigan Football: Areas That Must Improve In Final Six Games
• Midseason Report Card: Grading The Offense
• Michigan Midseason Superlatives: MVPs, Top Position Groups, More
Michigan Football Pregame Listening
Michigan Sideline Reporter Doug Karsch With John Borton
Former All-Big Ten Offensive Lineman Doug Skene with Chris Balas
PA Sports Network's Jed Donohue with John Borton
Michigan Football Pregame Watching
---
