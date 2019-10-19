ESPN GameDay was in State College for its weekly national pregame show, prior to the primetime 7:30 p.m. showdown between the No. 16 Michigan Wolverines and No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions, televised on ABC.

In addition, Penn State is hosting its annual "White Out" game, which has drawn Michigan-like crowds of 110,800-plus each of the last two times that has been done in Beaver Stadium.

The home team is one of the 12 remaining undefeated FBS teams in the country (heading into Saturday), and this is the only matchup of the weekend among national top-16 teams according to the Associated Press poll.

For any number of reasons, it's a big one.

Speaking of the AP Poll and ESPN GameDay, there have been three previous times this season where the No. 7 team in the land was involved in the game at the site of the popular pregame show. Each of the last three times (Notre Dame at Georgia, Auburn at Florida and Florida at LSU), the No. 7 team has fallen.

Of course, each of the last three games in the Penn State-Michigan series have been won (decisively) by the home team.

One of those trends will come to an end Saturday night.