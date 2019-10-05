Instant Recap: Michigan 10, Iowa 3
The Michigan Wolverines' football team took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, 10-3, today at The Big House in a tightly-contested battle.
Here's how the entire matchup unfolded:
First Half
Michigan won the coin toss this afternoon and chose to receive, but had to punt on its opening series of the game.
The Hawkeyes made a crucial error on their debut drive, as redshirt junior running back Mekhi Sargent fumbled at his own 18-yard line and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas recovered it.
The Wolverines cashed in off the turnover with a 28-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Jake Moody to put the club up 3-0 at the 13:41 mark of the first quarter.
Michigan then took a 10-0 lead when freshman running back Zach Charbonnet found the end zone from two yards out, capping off a six-play, 70-yard drive.
The Maize and Blue looked to build on their advantage with 6:05 left in the first quarter, but senior quarterback Shea Patterson was picked off by junior safety Geno Stone at the Hawkeye 39-yard line.
Senior quarterback Nate Stanley returned the favor though, as he was intercepted by senior safety Josh Metellus at the U-M 31-yard line on Iowa's ensuing possession.
The Maize and Blue couldn't capitalize off of the pick though, and punted with 3:49 left in the frame.
Iowa finally got on the board with a 22-yard field goal at 12:18 of the second quarter, cutting Michigan's edge to 10-3.
Senior cornerback Lavert Hill made an enormous play as Iowa was driving late in the frame, intercepting Stanley at the U-M four-yard line with a beautiful over-the-shoulder pick along the sidelines.
Michigan's offense then drove to midfield, but redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin's 57-yard field goal attempted missed right as the half expired, keeping U-M's lead at 10-3 heading into the break.
Second Half
Michigan forced its fourth turnover of the day on Iowa's first drive of the second half, with Thomas picking off a Stanley pass that was tipped by freshman safety Daxton Hill, allowing U-M to take over at its own 30-yard line.
The punt fest continued, however, with Michigan unable to capitalize off of the interception and punting at the 8:48 mark of the third quarter.
Each team traded one more punt apiece before the two clubs headed to the fourth quarter with U-M still leading 10-3.
The Maize and Blue had a chance to create some breathing room at the 11:01 mark of the final frame, but Moody missed a 34-yard field goal wide, and the score remained 10-3.
Iowa then drove to midfield, but back-to-back sacks by fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow and redshirt freshman linebacker Cam McGrone ended the Hawkeye drive at the 8:20 mark of the game's final quarter.
The Hawkeyes advanced past midfield once again on their next series, but a third down sack of Stanley by both McGrone and sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson forced Iowa to boot it away with 2:55 left in the game.
U-M's offense had a chance to ice the contest when it took over with just under three minutes left, but instead went three-and-out.
On Iowa's final drive of the game, the Maize and Blue stopped the Hawkeyes on a fourth-down attempt at midfield, and took a knee on offense to ice the 10-3 victory.
