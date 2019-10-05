The Michigan Wolverines' football team took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, 10-3, today at The Big House in a tightly-contested battle.

Michigan won the coin toss this afternoon and chose to receive, but had to punt on its opening series of the game.

The Hawkeyes made a crucial error on their debut drive, as redshirt junior running back Mekhi Sargent fumbled at his own 18-yard line and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas recovered it.

The Wolverines cashed in off the turnover with a 28-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Jake Moody to put the club up 3-0 at the 13:41 mark of the first quarter.

Michigan then took a 10-0 lead when freshman running back Zach Charbonnet found the end zone from two yards out, capping off a six-play, 70-yard drive.

The Maize and Blue looked to build on their advantage with 6:05 left in the first quarter, but senior quarterback Shea Patterson was picked off by junior safety Geno Stone at the Hawkeye 39-yard line.

Senior quarterback Nate Stanley returned the favor though, as he was intercepted by senior safety Josh Metellus at the U-M 31-yard line on Iowa's ensuing possession.

The Maize and Blue couldn't capitalize off of the pick though, and punted with 3:49 left in the frame.

Iowa finally got on the board with a 22-yard field goal at 12:18 of the second quarter, cutting Michigan's edge to 10-3.

Senior cornerback Lavert Hill made an enormous play as Iowa was driving late in the frame, intercepting Stanley at the U-M four-yard line with a beautiful over-the-shoulder pick along the sidelines.

Michigan's offense then drove to midfield, but redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin's 57-yard field goal attempted missed right as the half expired, keeping U-M's lead at 10-3 heading into the break.