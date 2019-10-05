News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-05 14:32:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Instant Recap: Michigan 10, Iowa 3

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Michigan Wolverines' football team took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, 10-3, today at The Big House in a tightly-contested battle.

Here's how the entire matchup unfolded:

RELATED: Halftime box Score/Recap

RELATED: Pregame Observations From the Press box

The Michigan Wolverines' football team will play at Illinois next Saturday at noon.
The Michigan Wolverines' football team will play at Illinois next Saturday at noon. (AP Images)

First Half

Michigan won the coin toss this afternoon and chose to receive, but had to punt on its opening series of the game.

The Hawkeyes made a crucial error on their debut drive, as redshirt junior running back Mekhi Sargent fumbled at his own 18-yard line and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas recovered it.

The Wolverines cashed in off the turnover with a 28-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Jake Moody to put the club up 3-0 at the 13:41 mark of the first quarter.

Michigan then took a 10-0 lead when freshman running back Zach Charbonnet found the end zone from two yards out, capping off a six-play, 70-yard drive.

The Maize and Blue looked to build on their advantage with 6:05 left in the first quarter, but senior quarterback Shea Patterson was picked off by junior safety Geno Stone at the Hawkeye 39-yard line.

Senior quarterback Nate Stanley returned the favor though, as he was intercepted by senior safety Josh Metellus at the U-M 31-yard line on Iowa's ensuing possession.

The Maize and Blue couldn't capitalize off of the pick though, and punted with 3:49 left in the frame.

Iowa finally got on the board with a 22-yard field goal at 12:18 of the second quarter, cutting Michigan's edge to 10-3.

Senior cornerback Lavert Hill made an enormous play as Iowa was driving late in the frame, intercepting Stanley at the U-M four-yard line with a beautiful over-the-shoulder pick along the sidelines.

Michigan's offense then drove to midfield, but redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin's 57-yard field goal attempted missed right as the half expired, keeping U-M's lead at 10-3 heading into the break.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Second Half

Michigan forced its fourth turnover of the day on Iowa's first drive of the second half, with Thomas picking off a Stanley pass that was tipped by freshman safety Daxton Hill, allowing U-M to take over at its own 30-yard line.

The punt fest continued, however, with Michigan unable to capitalize off of the interception and punting at the 8:48 mark of the third quarter.

Each team traded one more punt apiece before the two clubs headed to the fourth quarter with U-M still leading 10-3.

The Maize and Blue had a chance to create some breathing room at the 11:01 mark of the final frame, but Moody missed a 34-yard field goal wide, and the score remained 10-3.

Iowa then drove to midfield, but back-to-back sacks by fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow and redshirt freshman linebacker Cam McGrone ended the Hawkeye drive at the 8:20 mark of the game's final quarter.

The Hawkeyes advanced past midfield once again on their next series, but a third down sack of Stanley by both McGrone and sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson forced Iowa to boot it away with 2:55 left in the game.

U-M's offense had a chance to ice the contest when it took over with just under three minutes left, but instead went three-and-out.

On Iowa's final drive of the game, the Maize and Blue stopped the Hawkeyes on a fourth-down attempt at midfield, and took a knee on offense to ice the 10-3 victory.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}