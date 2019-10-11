We take a closer look at all of Moore's takes below, and then provide our own take:

Michigan Wolverines football tight ends coach Sherrone Moore met with the media this week and discussed the progression of a pair of freshmen in safety Daxton Hill and tight end Erick All , as well as the club's early-season turnover issues.

NEWS: Freshman tight end Erick All has already ascended to No. 3 on the depth chart, jumping the likes of redshirt freshmen Luke Schoonmaker and Mustapha Muhammad. Though All has yet to catch a pass, his blocking abilities are what has allowed him to see extensive playing time at such an early juncture in his career.

MOORE: “He’ll keep getting better and better, because he has a demeanor to put his face into plays and keep running his feet to finish guys. I’m proud of the way he’s progressing.

"So many guys are getting catches and targets with the way we spread the ball around, so his time will come. He’ll have plenty of catches in his career, and he’s a kid you don’t every worry about it.

"When you look back at his high school film, he blocked more than he caught the ball and loved it. It’s uncommon, especially at the tight end spot because those guys usually want the ball.

"I’m blessed with the group I have, because they all love blocking. [It's unusual] for a freshman to come in and love it that much, but he craves the contact and is like a heatseeking missile.

"Erick just tries to take people out on plays and is a joy to be around.”

VIEWS: Senior tight end Sean McKeon's injury has elevated All to the No. 2 spot at the position and has allowed him to see the field extensively, as he played a career-high 32 snaps in the Sept. 28 blowout of Rutgers and 15 last week against Iowa.

All has likely surged ahead of Schoonmaker and Muhammad on the depth chart because he is more advanced than they are in the blocking department, though that's not necessarily what he was known for out of high school.

The Ohio native was rated as a four-star prospect during his prep days due to his pass catching abilities, with many believing in the spring he would make an impact through the air as early as this season.

Moore was spot on, though, when he said it's not alarming that All hasn't caught a pass yet, making it clear his time will eventually come.