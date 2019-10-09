News More News
Videos: Don Brown Pleased With The Way His Defense Is Progressing

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Writers
Michigan Wolverines football defensive coordinator Don Brown and tight ends coach Sherrone Moore each spoke to the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall about their respective position groups.

Brown talked about how far his defense has come since the Wisconsin loss, while Moore provided an update on senior Sean McKeon's health and discussed freshman Erick All's emergence.

RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Seeking a Logic-Defying Finish

RELATED: Cesar Ruiz — 'Offensive Line has Each Other's Backs'

The Michigan Wolverines' football scoring defense currently ranks 16th in college football, allowing 16 points per game.
Defensive coordinator Don Brown

Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore

