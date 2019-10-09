Videos: Don Brown Pleased With The Way His Defense Is Progressing
Michigan Wolverines football defensive coordinator Don Brown and tight ends coach Sherrone Moore each spoke to the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall about their respective position groups.
Brown talked about how far his defense has come since the Wisconsin loss, while Moore provided an update on senior Sean McKeon's health and discussed freshman Erick All's emergence.
Defensive coordinator Don Brown
Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore
