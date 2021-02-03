Michigan finished in the top 10 of the Rivals.com rankings, coming in at No. 9 after flipping in-state top-100 defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny from Michigan State and adding a pair of other defensive linemen.

Ike Iwunnah and George Rooks are big additions — no offense to anyone else and call us old-fashioned, but in Iwunnah’s case, we like a kid who comes in at 290 pounds rather than working to build up the size and strength to get there — at a huge position of need.But Benny is the gem, and there’s a reason our E.J. Holland refused to put this one to bed even when it appeared bleak.

The Wolverines had four signed in-staters among the top 15 working on him, three in the top seven, and already have the No. 4 player from next year’s class in tackle Alex Van Sumeren.

They also had Ron Bellamy.

