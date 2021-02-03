 Michigan Wolverines Football Signing Day Thoughts: Ron Bellamy & 'The Flip'
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-03 16:29:18 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Signing Day Thoughts: Ron Bellamy & 'The Flip'

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan finished in the top 10 of the Rivals.com rankings, coming in at No. 9 after flipping in-state top-100 defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny from Michigan State and adding a pair of other defensive linemen.

Ike Iwunnah and George Rooks are big additions — no offense to anyone else and call us old-fashioned, but in Iwunnah’s case, we like a kid who comes in at 290 pounds rather than working to build up the size and strength to get there — at a huge position of need.But Benny is the gem, and there’s a reason our E.J. Holland refused to put this one to bed even when it appeared bleak.

The Wolverines had four signed in-staters among the top 15 working on him, three in the top seven, and already have the No. 4 player from next year’s class in tackle Alex Van Sumeren.

They also had Ron Bellamy.

More ...

SIGNING DAY THOUGHTS: Ron Bellamy, 'The Flip' and More

Michigan Wolverines football wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy is already making an impact in his first few weeks on the job.
Michigan Wolverines football wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy is already making an impact in his first few weeks on the job. (Brandon Brown)

