After playing in just three games as a freshman for the Michigan Wolverines’ football team in 2017, redshirt sophomore wideout Tarik Black broke his foot and was lost for the rest of the season. He was expected to be one of the key cogs in the passing attack heading into 2018, but then injured his other foot in fall camp and missed the first seven games of the season as a result.

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black has only played in 11 games in his U-M career. (AP Images)

Black returned to compete in the final six contests, but was clearly not himself en route to just four catches for 35 yards. The Connecticut native spoke this evening about the recovery process, what his current status is and when he finally began to feel healthy again. “I’m back to myself,” he exclaimed. “I played a little last year but I wouldn’t say I was myself. I’m fully healthy now and am ready to continue to get better. “I wouldn’t say I was 100 percent last season, but you have to play through some pain — I don’t know what percentage I was at. I got back [to 100 percent] in spring ball.” Black was asked to go in depth about the mental side of his recovery from the injuries, and he admitted there were some lingering concerns in his mind involving the possibility of more injuries in the future.

“I had never really been hurt playing football before, so I had some PTSD [post traumatic stress disorder] from it,” he recalled. “I didn’t expect the second injury after I had the first one, so then it was like, ‘What if it happens again?’ Now I’m out of that phase and ready to move forward. “I just had to believe in myself and have faith in God — I’ve gained a better relationship with God since all that stuff happened. “Keeping faith in God and trusting in His plan and the process [helped me get through it]. My mom, dad, family, teammates and coaches — a little bit of everybody [also helped me]. “You always have those little things you think could happen, especially coming off of two [foot injuries]. You forget about it with time and move forward, and I’m in that space. “I have two metal rod screws [in my feet], though I feel completely fine and don’t think about them. I just wanted to get back out there with my brothers and contribute again.”

Black has certainly been a key contributor through two games to open the 2019 campaign, leading the club in receiving yards (104) and checking in second in catches (seven). He is also one of three different players to have caught a touchdown pass so far, hauling in a 36-yarder in the season-opener against Middle Tennessee State last week. “It was a great feeling and reminded me of my first one [against Florida in 2017], so it was kind of like déjà vu,” he explained. “I actually think it was my first touchdown since my first game [the aforementioned 2017 contest against the Gators].”