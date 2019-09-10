Tarik Black Discusses His Two Foot Injuries, The PTSD That Followed
After playing in just three games as a freshman for the Michigan Wolverines’ football team in 2017, redshirt sophomore wideout Tarik Black broke his foot and was lost for the rest of the season.
He was expected to be one of the key cogs in the passing attack heading into 2018, but then injured his other foot in fall camp and missed the first seven games of the season as a result.
RELATED: Tarik Black Talks Injury Recovery Timeline
RELATED: Harbaugh Will Keep 'Feeding Winning Keys' Heading Into bye Week
Black returned to compete in the final six contests, but was clearly not himself en route to just four catches for 35 yards.
The Connecticut native spoke this evening about the recovery process, what his current status is and when he finally began to feel healthy again.
“I’m back to myself,” he exclaimed. “I played a little last year but I wouldn’t say I was myself. I’m fully healthy now and am ready to continue to get better.
“I wouldn’t say I was 100 percent last season, but you have to play through some pain — I don’t know what percentage I was at. I got back [to 100 percent] in spring ball.”
Black was asked to go in depth about the mental side of his recovery from the injuries, and he admitted there were some lingering concerns in his mind involving the possibility of more injuries in the future.
“I had never really been hurt playing football before, so I had some PTSD [post traumatic stress disorder] from it,” he recalled.
“I didn’t expect the second injury after I had the first one, so then it was like, ‘What if it happens again?’ Now I’m out of that phase and ready to move forward.
“I just had to believe in myself and have faith in God — I’ve gained a better relationship with God since all that stuff happened.
“Keeping faith in God and trusting in His plan and the process [helped me get through it]. My mom, dad, family, teammates and coaches — a little bit of everybody [also helped me].
“You always have those little things you think could happen, especially coming off of two [foot injuries]. You forget about it with time and move forward, and I’m in that space.
“I have two metal rod screws [in my feet], though I feel completely fine and don’t think about them. I just wanted to get back out there with my brothers and contribute again.”
Black has certainly been a key contributor through two games to open the 2019 campaign, leading the club in receiving yards (104) and checking in second in catches (seven).
He is also one of three different players to have caught a touchdown pass so far, hauling in a 36-yarder in the season-opener against Middle Tennessee State last week.
“It was a great feeling and reminded me of my first one [against Florida in 2017], so it was kind of like déjà vu,” he explained.
“I actually think it was my first touchdown since my first game [the aforementioned 2017 contest against the Gators].”
Notes
• U-M's wideouts were expected to form one of the best units in the country heading into 2019, but junior Donovan Peoples-Jones' injuries disrupted those plans.
Black was asked to explain what makes the crew so dangerous preceding the Detroit native's impending return.
“It’s a combination of size and speed," he said. "We have some big guys with me, [junior] Nico [Collins] and Donovan, but we also have some slot guys who can move well. We have a little bit of everything.”
• "Speed in space" was the mantra new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis brought with him from Alabama, but that philosophy hasn't exactly come to fruition yet on the field in Ann Arbor.
“More and more live reps will help," Black noted. "The difference between practice and games is the speed and not being used to going against other players, so more live reps will help us eventually reach our potential.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook