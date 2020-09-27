Michigan has started fall camp and will soon put on the pads. Here are three offensive players on the rise, two of camps biggest question marks and one prediction on the season …

THREE OFFENSIVE PLAYERS ON THE RISE (Plus one)

3. Running back Zach Charbonnet. The sophomore is healthy and ready to show he’s better than the back who, despite being injured, still had some great moments as a freshman. But he was clearly missing a gear he had in high school due to a knee injury … he’s out to prove he’s one of the best backs in the Big Ten.

“Zach is playing at such a high level,” offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said. “It’s great to see Zach out there being who he is. Everyone knows Zach’s tough. He battled through some injuries in high school … he came in a little banged up, needed to get cleaned up, then he battled through a number of different injuries last year.

“To see a guy that was a true freshman battle through adversity and injuries and still play the full season says a lot, but then he’s been able to spend this offseason focusing on his body. First and foremost, the dude is chiseled as can be. He takes such great [care] of his body, and it’s really impressive. He’s always in the weight room. He’s so mature about his approach and his preparation to get his body feeling the best he can be and playing at the highest level, and now that he’s feeling great, now he reminds you of the player that he was in high school … and he’s such a great player.

“Just even going into year two having a better feel for the run schemes, having a better feel for everything, he’s been impressive out there. He looks like a totally different player, and everyone is going to see an even better player than what you saw last year.”

