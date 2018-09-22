After consecutive wins over Western Michigan and SMU, U-M will begin Big Ten play against 0-2 Nebraska. We didn’t know heading in, but SMU proved to be a very good tune-up for Michigan’s Big Ten opener with the Huskers. The similarity in the quarterback situation is the first thing that comes to mind. SMU’s Ben Hicks and Nebraska walk-on Andrew Bunch are essentially the same guy, while Mustangs back-up William Brown did his impression of ‘Huskers frosh Adrian Martinez in the second half against Michigan. If Martinez plays, the game will have a different feel. U-M should win, but it's not a gimme.

Michigan vs. Nebraska

Date: Sep. 22, 2018

Site: Michigan Stadium (107,601); Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m.

Television: Fox Sports 1

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: Michigan has won 11 of its last 12 Big Ten openers and 34 of its last 36 … Only one of those losses came at home (Minnesota in 2014) … The Wolverines and Cornhuskers have met 10 previous times, and the all-time series is tied at 4-4-1 … The two have not faced each other since 2013, a 17-13 win by Nebraska in Ann Arbor … U-M enters the contest ranked 19th nationally by the Associated Press and 21st by the coaches.