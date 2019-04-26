News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 26

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
At No. 10 overall, Devin Bush was the second-highest Wolverine linebacker ever selected, behind only Mel Owens at No. 9 in 1981. (AP Images)

Quote of the day

I love this pick. I think he is pound for pound the best player in this draft — he brings it. Pittsburgh Steelers, my hat’s off to you — you moved up to get a guy who can make an impact.
— ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick on the Steelers selecting Devin Bush at No. 10

Headlines

• Andrew Hussey, TheWolverine: Devin Bush Goes No. 10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Andrew Hussey, TheWolverine: Rashan Gary Goes No. 12 to the Green Bay Packers

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Jalen Berger Giving U-M a Serious Look

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh's Evolution Continues

• Adam Childs, Busting Brackets: Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Won't be Badly Affected by Jordan Poole Leaving

