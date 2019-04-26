The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 26
U-M on TV
What: No. 10 Ohio State at Michigan
Sport: Men's Lacrosse
When: 6:00 PM
Channel: ESPNU
Tweets of the day
What a night! Two Wolverines were selected in tonight's first round of the #NFLDraft.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 26, 2019
FULL DETAILS » https://t.co/AqJpi4y7Qn #GoBlue » #ProBlue | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/czmMaLhBXh
Devin Bush and Rashan Gary are the 46th and 47th Wolverines taken in the first round of the #NFLDraft. #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/cXw7HrnS3r— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 26, 2019
No school has had players selected in more consecutive NFL Drafts than Michigan. 〽️🏈— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 26, 2019
81 straight years, from 1939 to 2019. 😎#GoBlue » #ProBlue | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Tu17qhdfvW
With the 10th pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft, we select LB Devin Bush. pic.twitter.com/Ofm64mLhC2— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 26, 2019
With the 12th pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Michigan DL Rashan Gary!#PackersDraft #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/2FOeyFULuH— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 26, 2019
When @_Dbush11 got that call... #GoBlue » #ProBlue | #NFLDraft @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/uv8I0f1X3D— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 26, 2019
Pittsburgh trades up and snags Michigan linebacker Devin Bush 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ml8n0Hws9K— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 26, 2019
April 26, 2019
We are so proud of you, @RashanAGary! #GoBlue » #ProBlue | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/bOZBx1r4ib— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 26, 2019
Two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection Devin Bush was named the 2018 Woodson-Nagurski Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year. pic.twitter.com/pjewzMDQye— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) April 26, 2019
With the 🔟th overall pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft, the @steelers select LB @_Dbush11! #GoBlue | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/XG7gZwCNLs— Learfield IMG College Audio (@IMGAudio) April 26, 2019
With the 1️⃣2️⃣th overall pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft, the @packers select DE @RashanAGary! #GoBlue | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/diK42aDTjI— Learfield IMG College Audio (@IMGAudio) April 26, 2019
tfw you hear your name called in Black & Gold pic.twitter.com/zgWfSctk9F— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 26, 2019
#GoPackGo x #GoBlue | @RashanAGary #GoBlue » #ProBlue | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ISRYu4RLY6— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 26, 2019
Welcome to the family, @_Dbush11!#HereWeGo | #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/qZ7AbY0RhM— SteelersNationUnite (@SteelersUnite) April 26, 2019
Congratulations, Devin. May you continue to tear it up in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/cLYhyoTPE8— Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) April 26, 2019
Louis Riddick on Devin Bush who was just drafted by the Steelers: “I think he is pound for pound the best player in this draft."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 26, 2019
Blessed to be here and I’m grateful for this opportunity! #ItsMine#NFLDraft2019 pic.twitter.com/NYAMmS8QnP— Rashan Gary ® (@RashanAGary) April 25, 2019
April 26, 2019 Rest in Peace Jim Mandich - https://t.co/pqjWV5vuiF pic.twitter.com/5MZxBxgOpE— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) April 26, 2019
The Steelers select LB Devin Bush at 10th overall after their trade up in the #NFLDraft— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 26, 2019
Bush can be a weapon as a blitzer. He had top-five pass-rushing grades among off-ball linebackers each of the past two seasons at @UMichFootball https://t.co/KzeayRCsZD
He’ll be “pounding” them in Pittsburgh, @UMichMagee! https://t.co/6Yu6o0HKCn— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) April 26, 2019
Someone’s happy!! pic.twitter.com/b06fq7LmFd— Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) April 26, 2019
Rashan Gary came to Michigan when he could have played anywhere. He played a role that didn’t give him video game numbers. He played hurt when he could have shut it down junior year. He took crap from fans — both from his own & opposing fan bases. Pulling for him big time in GB.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) April 26, 2019
Devin Bush is a perfect match for the @steelers, built to play in the AFC North rivalries.— Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 26, 2019
More from @BillBender92. 👇#NFLDraft https://t.co/XH4XewKxmr
MICHIGAN MEN!!!— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) April 26, 2019
LET’S GOOOOOOOO!!!!!!#GoBlue 〽️ #ProBlue #DevelopedHere
This is the first time I have correctly guessed one of our #Michigan Men in the #NFLDraft . Perfect fit for @_Dbush11 pic.twitter.com/0tJBcKNd3p— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) April 26, 2019
Man I am smiling ear to ear!!! Devin Bush to the Steel City!!!! Let me tell you Pittsburgh...yinz are going to LOVE HIM n’at!!!! Will be the guy starring in the Renegade video after Week 1! #GoBlue #HereWeGo— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) April 26, 2019
Unbelievably happy for a SUPER family. Devin’s a special PERSON. Going to a great organization. #GoBlue #ProBlue— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) April 26, 2019
The most fascinating part of the #NFLDraft is also what makes recruiting so interesting- there are no real winners & losers on draft night or signing day. Only time will tell who inks a great group & who misses the mark. The game rewards the daily grind & exposes hype!— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) April 26, 2019
Welcome to Pittsburgh!!! @_Dbush11 Take care of my guy would yah @primantibros— Chase Winovich (@Wino) April 26, 2019
Perfect Fit!!! Black & Yellow!!! https://t.co/NLXpIdKyRm— Shaun Nua (@CoachNua) April 26, 2019
Congrats D. Bush! Go be great! @_Dbush11 GO BLUE 〽️ GO STEELERS— Joey Velazquez (@JoeyV242) April 26, 2019
Let’s gooo!!! Congrats brother! @_Dbush11— Tyree Kinnel (@Tkinnel_2) April 26, 2019
BUSH ❗️❗️— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) April 26, 2019
Let goooooo❗️❗️ @_Dbush11— Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) April 26, 2019
BUSHHHHHH ! TO THE BURGH MAN ! BLESSINGS 🙏🏾❤️— "Hit-Man" (@KhalekeHudson) April 26, 2019
Let’s make it happen @_Dbush11 We got work to do!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vi3d6FvYYQ— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 26, 2019
#GoPackGo ! pic.twitter.com/HzpGMS8UTl— Rashan Gary ® (@RashanAGary) April 26, 2019
Had a blast @RashanAGary draft party with awesome people @hbonner1 @TruBluFan115 @McParker01 pic.twitter.com/l6puk7eWFr— Coach Abram McCoy (@abo02) April 26, 2019
Preparing to Depart the Beautiful mile high city region. What a great day chasing the top olineman on the front range. Excited to get them on campus this Spring to check out UM.— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) April 25, 2019
Not alot maybe a little🤦🏽♂️! You guys have 2 incredible TE’s. Graphic was about yards & production! Not every school is ranked! Hats off & respect to the development of TE’s there however listing a school that doesn’t use WR’s is like listing a triple option team in every run stat! https://t.co/CofEpUM2RO— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) April 26, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RSPD3CYCug— Jack Hollifield 🏄🏼♂️ (@J_hollifield24) April 25, 2019
Congrats to our 4⃣ Wolverine alums on advancing to the next round of the #StanleyCup Playoffs!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 25, 2019
Wolverines in the NHL #StanleyCup Central | https://t.co/XoYpE9aWHc #ProBlue x Who's Next? pic.twitter.com/vn9zpg2tNq
Headlines
• Andrew Hussey, TheWolverine: Devin Bush Goes No. 10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers
• Andrew Hussey, TheWolverine: Rashan Gary Goes No. 12 to the Green Bay Packers
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Jalen Berger Giving U-M a Serious Look
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh's Evolution Continues
• Adam Childs, Busting Brackets: Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Won't be Badly Affected by Jordan Poole Leaving
