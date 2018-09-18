Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-18 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 18

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d
N7piklpnzdepczqmi5xg
Michigan will face Nebraska on Saturday at noon.
Lon Horwedel

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Our confidence is high right now. We expect to win every game. Our focus is only increasing now that we're in Big Ten play, because we have to get the job done and win the conference."
— Junior linebacker Devin Bush on Monday afternoon.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: What we Learned at Today's Presser About U-M's Offense, Team Mindset

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Harbaugh, 5 Players Look Ahead to Nebraska, Start of Big Ten Play

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Daxton Hill Talks U-M Official, Bonding With Players and Coaches, Timeline

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Says run Game is a Work in Progress

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Where Michigan Ranks in the Nation's Important Statistical Categories Through Three Games

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}