The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 18
Tweets of the day
Born OTD in 1960 the legendary Anthony Carter.— MVictors (@MVictors) September 17, 2018
I'm celebrating by wearing a tear-away blazer @ work today #gobluehttps://t.co/buiFkRwEfW pic.twitter.com/qmBNwSWS9X
Your Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game from SMU!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EsFsl8fhBO— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 18, 2018
Jim Harbaugh is hip, fo sho. pic.twitter.com/Rqv8rJFYce— Brent Yarina (@BTNBrentYarina) September 17, 2018
A couple quick newsy pieces for your afternoon lull:— Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) September 17, 2018
Nebraska opens as 18-point under dog at Michigan; Frost says Huskers will need a "perfect game": https://t.co/oS8CLtO9oT
Adrian Martinez practices Monday, but status for Michigan unclear:https://t.co/VmR8GwYgPf
Some good news: @MartinezTheQB practiced Monday.— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) September 17, 2018
But @coach_frost and staff aren't going to rush him back if he isn't ready. pic.twitter.com/a4cl0KjdCJ
HBD to @UMichFootball great Anthony Carter! 🎂🎉🎁🎈 pic.twitter.com/SR7yqFHPRm— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 17, 2018
Some high praise from @CoachDykesSMU. @_Dbush11 is for real. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Bcquj5hAV0— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 17, 2018
How do you make the country’s best weight room better?!? Add a 25x14’ TV!!!— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) September 17, 2018
Who’s got it better than us? NOOOOO-BODY!#GoBlue #Winningest pic.twitter.com/uc5tLunKgf
Last HS game against my best friend and Brother for life, but future gone match us up again🤟🏽🖤 https://t.co/g9u2ZDfVZ9— Jalen D. Wilson (@thejalenwilson) September 18, 2018
Proud momma!! #futurewolverine #neatedit 〽️💙🤧 #notalking pic.twitter.com/aM0RvRrijb— Lisa Wilson (@lisawilson3434) September 17, 2018
For more information on this week’s #B1GFH honorees, check out our full release: https://t.co/E6X4xSG4E4— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 17, 2018
Congrats again @moore_mel! #goblue https://t.co/00Ru4vOWcP— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) September 17, 2018
Holding steady at No. 2 in the @ustfccca Great Lakes Region rankings for the women— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) September 17, 2018
We'll hit the trails again for the Greater Louisville Classic on Sept. 29 #GoBlue #Team40 https://t.co/GOXZBaOM5I
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: What we Learned at Today's Presser About U-M's Offense, Team Mindset
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Harbaugh, 5 Players Look Ahead to Nebraska, Start of Big Ten Play
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Daxton Hill Talks U-M Official, Bonding With Players and Coaches, Timeline
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Says run Game is a Work in Progress
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Where Michigan Ranks in the Nation's Important Statistical Categories Through Three Games
