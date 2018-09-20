Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 20

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Daxton Hill's commitment has bumped Michigan's 2019 class up to No. 8 nationally.
Daxton Hill

U-M on TV

What: Wisconsin at Michigan

Sport: Women's soccer

When: 6:00

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Karan has practiced fully and Chris has practiced fully for what we’ve asked him to do. He’s been going maybe not the same amount, but did a little yesterday and will be building more as we go as he comes off that tweak. I wouldn't expect him to [be limited Saturday]."
— Jay Harbaugh, on banged up running backs Karan Higdon and Chris Evans.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Jay Harbaugh Gives Evans, Higdon Updates, More

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: By the Numbers: Daxton Hill Commits to Michigan

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Chris Partridge, Jay Harbaugh Address the Media, Talk Position Groups

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: By the Numbers: U-M has Been Nearly Perfect in Last 50 Conference Openers

• David Berry and Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Analysis: Michigan Lands Five-Star Daxton Hill

---

