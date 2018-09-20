The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 20
U-M on TV
What: Wisconsin at Michigan
Sport: Women's soccer
When: 6:00
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
ICYMI: 5 Star, Daxton Hill, has chosen Michigan. We breakdown how this impacts the program as a whole -— Rivals (@Rivals) September 20, 2018
Breakdown: https://t.co/dWEI23WMSb pic.twitter.com/VMdvLVkbC8
Let's make The Big House rock on Saturday.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 19, 2018
What do you think, @_Dbush11? #GoBlue | #WearMaize pic.twitter.com/n5DleBZ4b4
I don’t know which is crazier, this memory of @aidanhutch28 and @MichaelPhelps 9 yrs ago today against Eastern or Aidan wearing the 97 jersey on the field as a kid. I think we need another picture like this in the next couple years 😂🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ziI95pOynG— 〽️elissa Hutchinson (@MelissaHutch_) September 19, 2018
JK Scott is the NFL's top punter through two weeks. pic.twitter.com/h4DNIEp9fE— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) September 19, 2018
🚨 PODCAST ALERT 🚨 @JonJansen77 looks ahead to Big Ten play by previewing each team in 10-second intervals, prompting some very interesting answers. Then, @4Warinner stops by to talk offensive line.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 19, 2018
IN THE TRENCHES PODCAST » https://t.co/K8phXlx52P #GoBlue 〽️🎙 pic.twitter.com/3Mxbma9O25
Have you checked out Alumni Online Communities yet? Head over to the Wolverine Forum and find out how you can win two tickets to Michigan vs. Wisconsin: https://t.co/5JEpeo14f3 pic.twitter.com/elArRfgPPV— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 19, 2018
Nothing but (maize and) blue skies from now on 😉〽️💙. 📸= Tour Guide Caitlyn M. #GoBlue #HailYes #UMGuideFinds pic.twitter.com/BXPJlrAEc0— U-M Admissions (@UMichAdmissions) September 19, 2018
Learn to jump the route like @NoExcuses_23, then you can jump on the sticks. 🕹 pic.twitter.com/W0D38WxsSg— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 20, 2018
17 more sleeps until opening night.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fuDy0SL3KT— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 20, 2018
.@USAHockeyNTDP & @umichhockey alum Jack Johnson wearing the 'A' tonight in preseason action for his new squad. https://t.co/OcXU9k4RIL— Stefan Kubus (@StefanKubus) September 19, 2018
please share my post!This year is the 5th champs for Mott culinary Gala! Please help if you can! Help Mott Hospital & you will be helping kids like me! & if you watch this video 8 seconds in you'll see my surgeon! @Ronstoppable— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) September 19, 2018
#ChampsForMotthttps://t.co/YAjW8h7mQG
They said “To be the best I must beat the best” I didn’t say nun shake on that 🤝— Denver “Humble Beast” Warren (@drippy_D1) September 20, 2018
Paw Paw said "Family we always be"#branhamboys #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/m4t6Avn0HA— Kalil Branham 2020 (@kbug_dash) September 20, 2018
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Jay Harbaugh Gives Evans, Higdon Updates, More
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: By the Numbers: Daxton Hill Commits to Michigan
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Chris Partridge, Jay Harbaugh Address the Media, Talk Position Groups
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: By the Numbers: U-M has Been Nearly Perfect in Last 50 Conference Openers
• David Berry and Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Analysis: Michigan Lands Five-Star Daxton Hill
---
