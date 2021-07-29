Michigan Wolverines Football: These Players Have Had ‘Great Summer Cycles’

Here are the others he mentioned, and where they stand on the depth chart heading into fall.

Michigan’s upperclassmen have led the charge in preparing for the 2021 redemption tour following a disappointing, abbreviated 2-4 season, led by the Indianapolis Media Day contingent. End/linebacker Aidan Hutchinson, running back Hassan Haskins and linebacker Josh Ross all arrived in great shape, and head coach Jim Harbaugh said they weren’t the only ones who impressed.

Andrew Vastardis — The sixth-year senior center had his share of highs and lows last year and played through an injury. Now 6-3, 296 pounds, Vastardis is battling for one of the two open offensive line spots … redshirt sophomore Ryan Hayes (left tackle), freshman Zak Zinter and redshirt junior Andrew Stueber are all “solid” as starters, per Harbaugh, leaving two open spots.

“Vastardis has had a great summer cycle,” Harbaugh said. “Zinter could play center, as well, and he has … and he will continue to.

“We’re determining what our best five is. If it’s Zinter there at center, right tackle most likely would be the position [in flux], where Stueber would move to guard, then right tackle could be Trente Jones or could be Karsen Barnhart. Those guys are the closest.”

Jones has made a move after not receiving much buzz this spring.

“It’s getting honed down to the best five. That’s what we’re going with,” Harbaugh said. “Competitions will continue when we start on August 6.”

Chuck Filiaga — Most have written him off after his tough first year as a starter, but the 6-6, 345-pound redshirt sophomore isn’t going quietly.

“Chuck Filiaga has had the best offseason of any of the offensive linemen from just me looking at the data and what they’ve done,” Harbaugh said. “Ryan Hayes is starting, Stueber is starting, Zak Zinter is starting. Those three are solid, so left guard would be the position there’s going to be competition for. [Redshirt frosh] Trevor Keegan came out of spring ball as the starter at left guard, but there’s going to be a real competition there.”

Cornelius Johnson — The sophomore is catching everything in sight after a season in which he caught 16 passes for 254 yards and three scores. Harbaugh put him up there as one of the best receivers in the summer cycle.

“I’ve seen a real [move] over the summer cycle, spring and summer. He’s there every day,” Harbaugh said. “Then he’s trying to crush every workout, as well, even on the days where maybe he doesn’t feel like it. But he gets into it and crushes it.”

Daylen Baldwin — The incoming transfer has turned heads with his physique (6-3, 210) and his hands. The All-SWAC selection out of Jackson State figures to be a significant contributor this year.

“He’s progressing really well … been impressing the other players in the summer cycle,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got a big catch radius. We got a chance to actually work him out, and it was really good.

“He’s a kid from Michigan who was a bit of a late bloomer. He had a really good spring season — we noticed him in the transfer portal and then liked what we saw, contacted him, and then he had some good options and chose Michigan.”

Ohio State was among the others on his list.

Gemon Green — The redshirt sophomore corner is CB1 while Vince Gray and D.J Turner battle it out for the right to start on the other side.

“I think Gemon is on a really good, tremendous track,” Harbaugh said. “I think he’s doing extremely well. We consider him a starting corner right now. The other side, DJ Turner and Vince Gray are competing for that spot … that’s a huge focus.”