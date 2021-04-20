Michigan Football Tuesday Thoughts: Mike Hart, Expectations & More
Many thought it was a long shot that Mike Hart would ever join Jim Harbaugh’s staff, but he has, and he’s already making an impact.
But why now?
That’s the question we were asking when Harbaugh added him to his staff this year following Hart’s ascension up the coaching depth chart (so to speak) at Indiana. He was much more than the running backs coach when he left — he was the Associate Head Coach, and nobody at Indiana had anything but great things to say about him.
