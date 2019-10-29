Videos: Wilson, U-M Players Discuss Avoiding Complacency Following ND Win
Michigan Wolverines football fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow, senior cornerback Lavert Hill, sophomore kicker Jake Moody, redshirt freshman tight end Luke Schoonmaker and senior running back Tru Wilson all discussed avoiding complacency this evening, and how dialed in the team is heading into Saturday's challenge at Maryland.
They also touched on a number of other topics, including future college athletes potentially profiting from their names and likeness, the rainy conditions in the win over Notre Dame and the significant strides both the offense and defense has made in recent weeks.
RELATED: Locksley Talks Maryland's QB Situation, Michigan
Fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow
Senior cornerback Lavert Hill
Sophomore kicker Jake Moody
Redshirt freshman tight end Luke Schoonmaker
Senior running back Tru Wilson
