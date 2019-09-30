Michigan Wolverines football senior running back Tru Wilson was expected to be one of U-M’s top players at the position heading into the season, alongside redshirt freshman Christian Turner and freshman Zach Charbonnet. Injuries derailed that sentiment early on, however, with the veteran playing just eight snaps in the season-opener against Middle Tennessee State before getting injured.

Michigan Wolverines football senior running back Tru Wilson has six carries on the year for 21 yards. (Per Kjeldsen)

He then missed the Army and Wisconsin contests, but returned this weekend to carry four times for 13 yards in the 52-0 annihilation of Rutgers. It was unknown what Wilson’s exact injury had been up until today, with the senior revealing the ailment was more significant than most had expected. “I felt pretty good other than the little padding I had on my hand,” he said when asked if he was back to 100 percent. “I just held the ball in my left hand as much as I could. “I had actually broke it [my hand]. I kept practicing the whole time though, so I stayed in shape and involved with the offense. “I was never really out. [It didn’t make it harder to hold onto the ball], but I just didn’t want it to get hit so that’s why I held it with my left hand. “I’m back to full strength and just had the pad on it, and will start carrying it in my right hand more and more. You take it [the game] for granted sometimes, so to finally get back out there after three weeks felt great.

“The Wisconsin game hurt; I sat on the couch and watched it with some buddies, wondering what I could have done to help.” There was plenty of concern following the Wisconsin debacle about how the club would respond this weekend against Rutgers, though the players seemingly had no issues putting the loss to the Badgers behind them in appropriate fashion. Wilson was asked, however, to recap what he saw from his teammates upon their immediate return from Madison, and what their mindset is heading into Saturday’s massive showdown with the undefeated Iowa Hawkeyes. “It’s hard to explain,” he pondered, thinking back to what his teammates were like upon their arrival from Wisconsin. “There wasn’t a sense of urgency, but more of how it’s a long season and how it’s happened to us and other teams before, where we go on to do great things after an early season loss. “We have everything we’ve hoped and dreamed for still ahead of us, and we can still do great things. We learned from it and it showed on Saturday, and we’re going to keep that momentum going. “Iowa will be another big test for us, and will be another chance for us to show who we are. They’re all must-wins at this point.”