What we picked up after watching game film of Michigan’s 39-14 blowout of Indiana in Bloomington …

Everyone wants to know, “what’s with the slow starts?” for the defense this year. In reality, the U-M defense has been very good in the first quarters of games this year (for the most part). As noted earlier, there have been two, first-drive scores this year outside the Middle Tennessee State one that started on the U-M 42. Michigan is outscoring opponents 79-49 in the first quarter ...

