Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Jim Harbaugh built a good football program in Ann Arbor over the course of four years. It remains well short of a great one, and deep down, he knows it.

Given the historical backdrop in Ann Arbor for what Bob Ufer described as “man’s inhumanity to man,” good isn’t good enough. Everybody knows that.

The Wolverines are beginning to make a habit of ending seasons by losing to Ohio State and then dropping a bowl game, sometimes in embarrassing fashion. Embarrassing, in this case, involves an 0-2 finish by a combined score of 103-54.

That’s sobering, no matter who leaves the stage early.

To be fair, the Michigan squad taking the field in the 41-15 rotten-fruit peppering in the Peach Bowl bore little resemblance to the Wolverines that went 10-2 in the regular season. The heart and soul of their defense, junior captain linebacker Devin Bush Jr., watched from afar, an extra early exit for the NFL. Junior defensive end Rashan Gary sat it out as well, making in-game injuries to junior linebacker Devin Gil and sophomore defensive lineman Kwity Paye hurt that much worse.

On offense, 1,000-yard rusher and senior captain Karan Higdon kept his legs safe for the NFL, and U-M responded with 77 yards on the ground against the Gators. Fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty also didn’t play, although he’d gotten nicked up earlier, like Bush.

It might not have mattered, the way Florida racked up big plays on both sides of the ball in a second-half deconstruction of Michigan’s ill-fated post-season. But it sure didn’t help.

Asked if the defections made a significant difference, junior quarterback Shea Patterson proved refreshingly blunt in a somber post-game session.

“Yeah,” Patterson said. “We can say, ‘We’re all we’ve got and we’re all we need’ as much as we want, but are we a better team without Devin Bush, Rashan Gary, Karan Higdon and whoever else didn’t play? No, we’re not.

“They’re a huge part of our team and our success this year. Missing them definitely did hurt. They’re doing, respectfully, what’s best for them, and I couldn’t be more happy for them. But we’re going to take what we learned from this game and use it for next year.”