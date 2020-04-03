Michigan Football: Wolverines Add Another 2021 Pledge, LB Casey Phinney
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and staff continue to reel in the commitments. Today they added three-star linebacker Casey Phinney of Massachusetts, another from defensive coordinator Don Brown territory.
Phinney, a three-star prospect, chose the Wolverines over several other schools, including Boston College. He had yet to visit campus, but a FaceTime conversation with head coach Jim Harbaugh and Brown sold him.
"I haven’t been there once. I was supposed to about a few days ago, last weekend, but it got canceled, of course," Phinney said. "They sent me a virtual tour of Schembechler Hall, I looked online to learn about the campus. It felt right."
Phinney notched around 100 tackles in eight games last season for Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School.
“Casey is a very physical player,” head coach Panos Voulgaris told Rivals.com recently. "He embraces contact at every opportunity. Strong.”
Louis Hansen Breaks Down Pledge
Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Michigan〽️🔵#GoBlue @FBCoachDBrown @CoachJim4UM @UMichFootball @CoachVoulgaris pic.twitter.com/QBd726auVw— Casey Phinney (@caseyphinney) April 3, 2020
From Rivals.com analyst Adam Friedman:
"I've seen Phinney twice, once each of the last two seasons, and this is a classic Don Brown linebacker. He's tough, quick, and does a great job filling running lanes.
"Phinney is a high football IQ guy that does a great job reading and reacting to the play. He isn't a huge interior linebacker but he plays with the strength and toughness of a 6-3 230 lbs-plus linebacker.
"Phinney is at his best making plays between the hashes and plugging running lanes. His biggest adjustments will come from having to deal with trying to shed the bigger, stronger offensive linemen and tight ends that will trying to block him."
Phinney is a teammate of Drew Kendall, an elite offensive guard also offered by and considering Michigan.
Watch for more on this pledge in the hours to come ...
