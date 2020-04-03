Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and staff continue to reel in the commitments. Today they added three-star linebacker Casey Phinney of Massachusetts, another from defensive coordinator Don Brown territory.

Phinney, a three-star prospect, chose the Wolverines over several other schools, including Boston College. He had yet to visit campus, but a FaceTime conversation with head coach Jim Harbaugh and Brown sold him.

"I haven’t been there once. I was supposed to about a few days ago, last weekend, but it got canceled, of course," Phinney said. "They sent me a virtual tour of Schembechler Hall, I looked online to learn about the campus. It felt right."

Phinney notched around 100 tackles in eight games last season for Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School.

“Casey is a very physical player,” head coach Panos Voulgaris told Rivals.com recently. "He embraces contact at every opportunity. Strong.”

Louis Hansen Breaks Down Pledge

Impact: What Hansen's Pledge Means